What HACK Dana Bash Just Blamed Texas Flooding On Proves There's NO LOW Too Low for Her or CNN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on July 06, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

No matter how many times this editor writes about the Left using some horrific tragedy to play politics and score cheap points, it still shocks and bothers us every time we see it, especially when the tragedy involves children. We suppose after all this time, we shouldn't be surprised when the Left is more than willing to dance on the graves of children if that means they can somehow blame Trump for whatever the latest tragedy may have been.

Case in point, CNN's Dana Bash.

Yeah, yeah, we get it, it's CNN, but this is low, even for Bash:

So she's blaming Trump.

For a flood.

No, really.

They are.

This.

Oddly enough, we're also not seeing her blaming Biden for Helene ... 

Shocker.

