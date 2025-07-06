What HACK Dana Bash Just Blamed Texas Flooding On Proves There's NO LOW Too Low for Her or CNN (Watch)

No matter how many times this editor writes about the Left using some horrific tragedy to play politics and score cheap points, it still shocks and bothers us every time we see it, especially when the tragedy involves children. We suppose after all this time, we shouldn't be surprised when the Left is more than willing to dance on the graves of children if that means they can somehow blame Trump for whatever the latest tragedy may have been.

Case in point, CNN's Dana Bash.

Yeah, yeah, we get it, it's CNN, but this is low, even for Bash:

CNN’s Dana Bash identifies two possible causes for the Texas flooding tragedy in questions to Dem Rep Castro:



Climate change and the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/v3SHssccmA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2025

So she's blaming Trump.

For a flood.

No, really.

These people a disgusting. — JDeniseTerry (@jDeniseTerry) July 6, 2025

They are.

Because there have never been flash floods in Texas before now. (I'm saying that I'm a very sarcastic tone. Being that I'm originally from Texas and growing up flash floods were a very common part of my life.)| https://t.co/0waiToesEH — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) July 6, 2025

This.

Hold on… Let me look for her blaming the Biden admin and climate change less than a year ago for Hurricane Helene. Oop! Nothing! These people are sick. — Erika Craig (@ErikaC2928) July 6, 2025

Oddly enough, we're also not seeing her blaming Biden for Helene ...

Shocker.

