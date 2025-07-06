MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY...
Leftists Love Exploiting Our Suffering

Father of Little Girl Whose Classmate Tragically Drowned in TX Flood SLAMS Ghoul-Lefty Playing Politics

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on July 06, 2025
Various

We have written extensively about how mentally unwell our pals on the Left are. Common sense tells you that dancing on the graves of little girls to play politics is just wrong. There are certain lines that you don't cross, especially as we're still not sure how many have lost their lives.

But for some reason, Lefties just don't get it.

And no matter how heartless or hateful or ignorant they are, they still think they're doing something right because ORANGE MAN BAD.

For example, this Karly Kingsley monster thought this was a good thing to post ... 

WTF is she even talking about?

You know what? We don't care. She's gross and hurting people.

The father of a young girl whose classmate is one of the flood victims spoke out:

What he said.

Imagine being so politically twisted that this is where your mind goes when you hear of a tragedy that kills little girls.

Would you look at that? She didn't bother to read what she posted as she said horrible things about Noem. Shocker.

Pretty ugly stuff out there.

The Left is just so broken. 

