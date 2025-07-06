Father of Little Girl Whose Classmate Tragically Drowned in TX Flood SLAMS Ghoul-Lefty Playing Politics

We have written extensively about how mentally unwell our pals on the Left are. Common sense tells you that dancing on the graves of little girls to play politics is just wrong. There are certain lines that you don't cross, especially as we're still not sure how many have lost their lives.

Advertisement

But for some reason, Lefties just don't get it.

And no matter how heartless or hateful or ignorant they are, they still think they're doing something right because ORANGE MAN BAD.

For example, this Karly Kingsley monster thought this was a good thing to post ...

While Kristi Noem’s out here blaming everyone but herself, here’s her own April press release bragging about clawing back $882M in disaster resilience grants. The kind that could’ve helped in Texas. They’d rather wage culture wars than actually protect human lives. pic.twitter.com/MUGdrSJ0Ye — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) July 6, 2025

WTF is she even talking about?

You know what? We don't care. She's gross and hurting people.

The father of a young girl whose classmate is one of the flood victims spoke out:

When my Baby Dumpling wakes up this morning I have to tell her that one her classmates is one of the fatalities from the flooding here in Kerrville. Do you think I should also explain the political ramifications to her? GFY, ghoul. https://t.co/O2djD0trKd — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) July 6, 2025

What he said.

What a broken person you are. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 6, 2025

Imagine being so politically twisted that this is where your mind goes when you hear of a tragedy that kills little girls.

Seek help using the death of kids to push a political narrative is psychotic. Get off social media find a good psychiatrist. — Charles Davis (@ARealStoner) July 6, 2025

Read the last sentence in paragraph four. They still have funds available for disaster response and recovery. Quit trying to throw them under the bus and make a political narrative about this when NC was ignored by the Biden Administration completely last year. — Corbin Barrels (@BarrelsandBets) July 6, 2025

Would you look at that? She didn't bother to read what she posted as she said horrible things about Noem. Shocker.

#Liar

Nothing could have prepared this area for a flood of these proportions.

Only an evil monster scores political points over the bodies of children while their families are still desperately hoping and praying for them to be found alive! https://t.co/VZxDTfAbHd — Rebecca Newlin (@TxnNSC) July 6, 2025

Advertisement

Pretty ugly stuff out there.

The Left is just so broken.

============================================================

Related:

SHOCKING Turn of Events! Has-Been Wrestler Kevin Nash CLUELESS About Constitution, Makes Dolt of Himself

Riley Gaines Pulls ZERO Punches Brutally Confronting Keith Olbermann About His CREEPY Obsession with Her

Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question

Randi Weingarten's July 4th Post a Painfully HILARIOUS Reminder of Why Public Schools FAIL; Updated

Alex Soros Wishes X Happy Independence Day, Pushes to Defeat Tyranny and HOO BOY, LOOK at That Ratio

============================================================