SHOCKING Turn of Events! Has-Been Wrestler Kevin Nash CLUELESS About Constitution, Makes D...
Riley Gaines Pulls ZERO Punches Brutally Confronting Keith Olbermann About His CREEPY Obse...
Black Magic Woman? Artist Records Herself Stabbing Handmade Trump and Vance ‘Voodoo’ Dolls...
Hakeem Jeffries Pivots When Asked About Zohran Mamdani Checking 'Black' on His College...
VIP
Gringos Out! Rioting Mexicans Want Americans to Leave Their Country Because They’re Steali...
Mr. Doodle: Doodling Dude Has Turned the Inside of His England Mansion into...
Dem Jamie Raskin Seems to Say the LA Riots Were both Peaceful and...
Professor Giddy About Dismantling the US to Seek a World of Justice, Equality,...
One Year Flashback: Biden’s Post-Debate 'Rehab Tour' Goes Down in Flames Like the...
Scott Jennings Says Rich Liberals Who Can Afford to Leave Voted for Mamdani
VIP
Leftists Love Exploiting Our Suffering
VIP
German Mayor Blames Hot Weather for Syrian Migrants Molesting Young Girls in Pool
Like Father, Like Son: Video of Zohran Mamdani’s Father Shows the Nut Doesn’t...
Chubby Woman Is Ready to Fight, Doesn't Care If People Abuse SNAP Benefits

Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:36 AM on July 06, 2025
Twitchy

Stella Parton is Dolly Parton's sister.

Her dumber, less successful, 76-year-old sister who thought it was smart to get on X and spew a lot of garbage for clicks and taps. 

Advertisement

We hope the dragging she received was worth the $1.75 she makes from engagement farming ... 

It all started here:

It's great. Awesome even.

But then she went off the cliff:

What IS IT with Lefties using the bodies of dead little girls to drag Trump and his supporters? It's just gross.

Getting there, Stella. 

Yeah, she thought this was clever.

Recommended

Riley Gaines Pulls ZERO Punches Brutally Confronting Keith Olbermann About His CREEPY Obsession with Her
Sam J.
Advertisement

There is more to her post, but eh ... it doesn't get any better. 

Additionally, there is a post here where she attempts to use edgy, gross language to shock everyone, but we weren't shocked; we were just embarrassed for her, so we left it out. Not to mention we didn't want to have to deal with the SEO nightmare the c-word creates.

Full transparency.

It's shocking that someone as bright, lovely, and talented has such a stupid, ugly, and useless sister.

Blah blah blah.

Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA

She wouldn't know factual documentation if it fell out of the sky, landed on her surgically altered face, and started to wiggle.

And there's her admitting it was all a grift.

What a horrible woman.

So ... yeah. Turns out there is such a thing as a stupid question. Who knew?

Big thanks to Stella for showing us all it's possible.

============================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Randi Weingarten's July 4th Post a Painfully HILARIOUS Reminder of Why Public Schools FAIL; Updated

Alex Soros Wishes X Happy Independence Day, Pushes to Defeat Tyranny and HOO BOY, LOOK at That Ratio

Get the NET! Keith Olbermann’s Creepy Fixation on Riley Gaines Highlighted In Troubling, MUST-Read Thread

Obnoxious Lefty Brags About Eff'ing Around (Hiring Illegals) and YUP, He's About to Find Out (Pics)

BASED John Fetterman Is PROUD to Be an American and Hate-Filled, Anti-American Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

============================================================

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP GOP REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Riley Gaines Pulls ZERO Punches Brutally Confronting Keith Olbermann About His CREEPY Obsession with Her
Sam J.
SHOCKING Turn of Events! Has-Been Wrestler Kevin Nash CLUELESS About Constitution, Makes Dolt of Himself
Sam J.
Chubby Woman Is Ready to Fight, Doesn't Care If People Abuse SNAP Benefits
Brett T.
Hakeem Jeffries Pivots When Asked About Zohran Mamdani Checking 'Black' on His College Application
Warren Squire
Professor Giddy About Dismantling the US to Seek a World of Justice, Equality, and Peace
Brett T.
Mr. Doodle: Doodling Dude Has Turned the Inside of His England Mansion into His Personal Canvas (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Riley Gaines Pulls ZERO Punches Brutally Confronting Keith Olbermann About His CREEPY Obsession with Her Sam J.
Advertisement