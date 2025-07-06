Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question

Stella Parton is Dolly Parton's sister.

Her dumber, less successful, 76-year-old sister who thought it was smart to get on X and spew a lot of garbage for clicks and taps.

We hope the dragging she received was worth the $1.75 she makes from engagement farming ...

It all started here:

To all the MAGAS in America, my love note to you is; “how’s it working for you so far?” — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) July 5, 2025

It's great. Awesome even.

But then she went off the cliff:

I’m sure the MAGAS are all fine in Texas after the flood this week where children were killed because of not having proper weather warnings and FEMA isn’t needed since the tax breaks for billionaires is way too important. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) July 5, 2025

What IS IT with Lefties using the bodies of dead little girls to drag Trump and his supporters? It's just gross.

I kept looking for that $1.99 gas price all week but nary a one to be had. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) July 5, 2025

Getting there, Stella.

Did Melania really push Donald off of her on the balcony last evening while he was bobbling around like a toddler in his dirty diaper? Surely she didn’t do that while the cameras were rolling, I’m appalled. She better be careful or she might get deported. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) July 5, 2025

Yeah, she thought this was clever.

I’m shocked so many of you responded to my tweet this morning. It is stunning to realize there are so many soulless Americans running loose in this country.

In due time this will be to your own detriment but Hitler had many who supported him until it was too late. I don’t have… — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) July 5, 2025

There is more to her post, but eh ... it doesn't get any better.

Additionally, there is a post here where she attempts to use edgy, gross language to shock everyone, but we weren't shocked; we were just embarrassed for her, so we left it out. Not to mention we didn't want to have to deal with the SEO nightmare the c-word creates.

Full transparency.

Let’s see if I have this correct, MAGAs support young rape victims as young as ten being forced to deliver babies when they are still babies even it’s from incest. Yet, they claim to be Christians. In the name of religion WTF kind of creeps are you people. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) July 5, 2025

It's shocking that someone as bright, lovely, and talented has such a stupid, ugly, and useless sister.

Don’t forget the guy you are so proud to say you voted for and cheer on is a convicted rapist an alleged pedophile, that’s a child rapist to those who can’t read! He tried to overthrow our government under false pretenses and you MAGAs went along with it to “own the Libs” most of… — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) July 5, 2025

Blah blah blah.

Every single word in my thread is true and can be backed up by factual documentation. That is something The Republicans of today and the MAGAS do not seem interested in hearing or practicing! You people have turned our country into a sh**hole country and you only have yourselves… — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) July 5, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA

She wouldn't know factual documentation if it fell out of the sky, landed on her surgically altered face, and started to wiggle.

I wanna thank all you MAGAs for boosting my numbers today. Your hate and disrespect has been phenomenal toward me but it’s getting tremendous attention. Thanks. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) July 5, 2025

And there's her admitting it was all a grift.

What a horrible woman.

Besides being drunk off of liberal tears, everything is far better than under the Biden puppet admin. pic.twitter.com/gxaXjWDjLJ — Helvidius Priscus ⚖️ 🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) July 6, 2025

Hmm. Well, crime is down. Criminal illegal immigrants are being arrested. Gas prices aren’t at $1.99 yet but are dropping steadily. I get to keep more of the money I work my ass off for. Men cosplaying women no longer get to beat up women in sports or leer at them in changing… — Elaine Leighton (@AELeighton2) July 6, 2025

Going better than expected, thanks for asking — Susan (@susanthereif) July 5, 2025

Freaking fantastic.

Loving every minute of it — Joe Bob (@JoelBNole) July 5, 2025

So ... yeah. Turns out there is such a thing as a stupid question. Who knew?

Big thanks to Stella for showing us all it's possible.

