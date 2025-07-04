AWKWARD: Randi Weingarten's July 4th Post a Painfully HILARIOUS Reminder of Why Public Schools FAIL

You'd think, as president of one of the largest teachers' unions in the country, Randi Weingarten would be a very skilled, eloquent writer with an impressive command of the English language. Surely, the woman stealing dues from millions of teachers would at least know the difference between 'peaking' and 'peeking'.

And don't even get us started on what the heck '4rth' is supposed to be.

Take a look at this:

Hoping this 4rth of July the sun starts peaking thru again pic.twitter.com/T2R1qikyCr — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸❌👑💪🏿👩‍🎓🟣🇺🇦 (@rweingarten) July 4, 2025

Maybe if she focused less on emojis and more on basic spelling and grammar?

Woof.

Head of the largest teacher’s union… baffled by the English language. Also a commie. — James Gerbino (@WereChihuahua) July 4, 2025

Not to mention a former member of the DNC who hid her seat from the public for years and years.

Almost as if she's more focused on playing politics than she is advocating for teachers and students. OH, that's right, that's because SHE IS.

Honestly, we're shocked it's still up. Sure, she's turned off the responses (as she always does), but it's still there. Probably because she knows if she tries deleting it she's admitting she knows it was a mess and she'd get dragged even more.

I’m gonna use this opportunity to say that you should probably check the way that you wrote your post



By the way, I’m the teacher that was assaulted in a classroom in Texas and suffered a TBI and has been abandoned by the state and basically everybody because nobody’s willing to… — The Broken Teacher (@Defilife_ape) July 4, 2025

Willing to bet Randi hasn't done much for this broken teacher.

A typo, an incorrect word, and zero punctuation. Pretty much says it all, doesn’t it? https://t.co/7wpOnUtIYT — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) July 4, 2025

Why can't Johnny read?



Maybe because the most powerful person in education in the USA, head of the teachers union, can't spell.



It's *peeking. https://t.co/uYoSiYMBfS — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) July 4, 2025

We see what she did there.

Bravo!

Getting an early jump on the Independence Day drinking, I see. https://t.co/nCIlDiog7J — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 4, 2025

Hey now, that boxed wine ain't gonna drink itself, you know.

