AWKWARD: Randi Weingarten's July 4th Post a Painfully HILARIOUS Reminder of Why Public Schools FAIL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on July 04, 2025
Meme

You'd think, as president of one of the largest teachers' unions in the country, Randi Weingarten would be a very skilled, eloquent writer with an impressive command of the English language. Surely, the woman stealing dues from millions of teachers would at least know the difference between 'peaking' and 'peeking'. 

And don't even get us started on what the heck '4rth' is supposed to be.

Take a look at this:

Maybe if she focused less on emojis and more on basic spelling and grammar?

Woof.

Not to mention a former member of the DNC who hid her seat from the public for years and years.

Almost as if she's more focused on playing politics than she is advocating for teachers and students. OH, that's right, that's because SHE IS.

Honestly, we're shocked it's still up. Sure, she's turned off the responses (as she always does), but it's still there. Probably because she knows if she tries deleting it she's admitting she knows it was a mess and she'd get dragged even more.

Willing to bet Randi hasn't done much for this broken teacher.

We see what she did there.

Bravo!

Hey now, that boxed wine ain't gonna drink itself, you know.

