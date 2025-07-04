Get the NET! Keith Olbermann’s Creepy Fixation on Riley Gaines Highlighted In Troubling, MUST-Read Thread

Keith Olbermann has every screw loose.

In other news, water is wet.

And while we know the maniac likes to complain about Trump and everything else under the sun A LOT, we sort of missed how he obsessively posts at and about Riley Gaines. X user @babybeginner put together a thread of his Gaines posts and all we have to say is ... YIKES.

Get the net.

This is not normal:

Thread.



So, I posted yesterday about Keith Olberman’d weird obsession with Riley Gaines. Then I did a search for some of his comments about her. This is just the most recent stuff. There were so many comments I’d be taking screenshots all day.



1/ pic.twitter.com/V6OvSAdnLh — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 3, 2025

See that? This isn't even all of them ...

Double yikes.

Dude needs a hobby.

And yet another. All his comments are vicious. He is enraged with her for what? For protecting women’s sports? For speaking about schools putting men in the girl’s locker rooms? For saying no?



What she’s doing is amazing. She’s standing up for young girls. 3/ pic.twitter.com/LkINaA6K0i — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 3, 2025

He does seem oddly infuriated with Gaines for defending women in our sports and spaces.

Then again, maybe he's just a complete nutbag who yells at everyone he disagrees with.

She is courageous, smart, protective, fierce. She’s incredible on this issue.



It’s such a simple and obvious issue. Fair is fair. And don’t tell your female college students to get unclothed in front of men.



Simple. Obvious. Duh! 4/ — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 3, 2025

And that's why Keith gets mad. There is no honest debate against what she's doing, so he throws a bizarre, sexist tantrum at her over and over again.

But he (and others) are apoplectic that she is stopping this abuse of women. This isn’t normal. Good men aren’t upset with her over this. They back her.



Something odd is going on here. I’ll bet we will find out something one day.



This level of anger and obsession is off. 5/ — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 3, 2025

Keep your hands and fingers away from his mouth.

Just putting that out there.

