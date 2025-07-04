Get the NET! Keith Olbermann’s Creepy Fixation on Riley Gaines Highlighted In Troubling, MUST-Read Thread

Keith Olbermann has every screw loose.
In other news, water is wet.
And while we know the maniac likes to complain about Trump and everything else under the sun A LOT, we sort of missed how he obsessively posts at and about Riley Gaines. X user @babybeginner put together a thread of his Gaines posts and all we have to say is ... YIKES.
Get the net.
This is not normal:
Thread.— Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙♀️🦉🐈⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 3, 2025
So, I posted yesterday about Keith Olberman’d weird obsession with Riley Gaines. Then I did a search for some of his comments about her. This is just the most recent stuff. There were so many comments I’d be taking screenshots all day.
1/ pic.twitter.com/V6OvSAdnLh
See that? This isn't even all of them ...
Double yikes.
Here are some more.— Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙♀️🦉🐈⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 3, 2025
2/ pic.twitter.com/umjjkhq0Ak
Dude needs a hobby.
And yet another. All his comments are vicious. He is enraged with her for what? For protecting women’s sports? For speaking about schools putting men in the girl’s locker rooms? For saying no?— Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙♀️🦉🐈⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 3, 2025
What she’s doing is amazing. She’s standing up for young girls. 3/ pic.twitter.com/LkINaA6K0i
He does seem oddly infuriated with Gaines for defending women in our sports and spaces.
Then again, maybe he's just a complete nutbag who yells at everyone he disagrees with.
She is courageous, smart, protective, fierce. She’s incredible on this issue.— Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙♀️🦉🐈⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 3, 2025
It’s such a simple and obvious issue. Fair is fair. And don’t tell your female college students to get unclothed in front of men.
Simple. Obvious. Duh! 4/
And that's why Keith gets mad. There is no honest debate against what she's doing, so he throws a bizarre, sexist tantrum at her over and over again.
Recommended
But he (and others) are apoplectic that she is stopping this abuse of women. This isn’t normal. Good men aren’t upset with her over this. They back her.— Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙♀️🦉🐈⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 3, 2025
Something odd is going on here. I’ll bet we will find out something one day.
This level of anger and obsession is off. 5/
Keep your hands and fingers away from his mouth.
Just putting that out there.
============================================================
Related:
Obnoxious Lefty Brags About Eff'ing Around (Hiring Illegals) and YUP, He's About to Find Out (Pics)
BASED John Fetterman Is PROUD to Be an American and Hate-Filled, Anti-American Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
WOOF! AOC Raging on BlueSky Over Trump's BBB Is Even MORE Unhinged Than Her X Posts and LOL, She MAD
Justine Bateman Uses SMALL Words, Puppets, and Crayons Explaining to Dems Why Illegals Have to GO HOME
REEE! Obama Bro Jon Favreau Ranting That MAGA Will Be SORRY Trump's BBB Passed Goes DELICIOUSLY Wrong
============================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member