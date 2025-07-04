Remember the Aurora, CO Gang Takeover the NY Times Called a 'False Story'?...
Get the NET! Keith Olbermann’s Creepy Fixation on Riley Gaines Highlighted In Troubling, MUST-Read Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on July 04, 2025
Twitchy

Keith Olbermann has every screw loose.

In other news, water is wet.

And while we know the maniac likes to complain about Trump and everything else under the sun A LOT, we sort of missed how he obsessively posts at and about Riley Gaines. X user @babybeginner put together a thread of his Gaines posts and all we have to say is ... YIKES.

Get the net.

This is not normal:

See that? This isn't even all of them ... 

Double yikes.

Dude needs a hobby.

He does seem oddly infuriated with Gaines for defending women in our sports and spaces.

Then again, maybe he's just a complete nutbag who yells at everyone he disagrees with.

And that's why Keith gets mad. There is no honest debate against what she's doing, so he throws a bizarre, sexist tantrum at her over and over again.

