REEE! Obama Bro Jon Favreau Ranting That MAGA Will Be SORRY Trump's BBB Passed Goes DELICIOUSLY Wrong

Jon Favreau is pissed.

But he's really just sad.

Or something.

Poor lil guy, he's just a mess of emotions now that Trump's ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL has passed and Republicans have officially reversed a huge chunk of the damage not only done by Biden, but by Obama as well.

You love to see it ... unless, of course, you're an Obama Bro like Jon:

I’m pissed, but mostly I’m just sad for the millions of people who will suffer because of what Republicans did today.



Many, if not most, are Trump voters. And most probably have no idea what this law will actually mean for them.



“Well, that’s what they voted for.“



“They… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 3, 2025

Post continues:

“They should’ve known better.” Sure, maybe. But the brunt of the pain will be felt by babies, kids, the elderly, the sick, the disabled, the poor, people who are barely making it, people who fled danger to save their children. They don’t deserve this cruelty. No one does. Especially not in the richest country on Earth, where people with the most power just used it to make themselves even richer. Donald Trump’s net worth has grown by $3 billion since January, but Republicans cared more about making him happy than they did about the people who sent them to Washington to make their lives better. It should enrage all of us, but it should also motivate us to beat the everliving hell out of every last Republican politician in ‘26 and again ‘28.

Gosh, that sounds like a violent threat to us ... beat the everliving hell out of every last Republican?

Yikes.

Lol. It is precisely this arrogant “you don’t know what is good for you” that America is done with. I am not sure why you wanted everyday Americans to get the largest tax increase in history. Or why you think we like paying for healthcare for able bodied adults & illegal… — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 4, 2025

Exactly.

Sorry, Lefties, you do NOT know best, especially where America is concerned.

With all due respect, Jon, a lot of us are barely making it because we are forced to pay for “free” healthcare, housing, food, cash, and countless other benefits for a growing number of freeloaders. We can barely cover those costs for our own families. — Archie Lochus (@Archie_Lochus) July 4, 2025

Hey, he said, 'with all due respect.'

You can be pissed. We’ve been pissed for years at the damage the democrats have done. But you’ll live, so will all these others you claim will die because planned parenthood got defunded or we can’t fund studies on fat lesbians anymore. — Elaine Leighton (@AELeighton2) July 4, 2025

BUH-BUH-BUH BINGO.

Whatever, Jon. The American people aren't going to be complaining that they get to keep their tax cuts -- or that they're getting new ones, like tax cuts on tips, overtime, and Social Security. — Richard M (@rlmcca) July 4, 2025

Not even a little bit.

I see we are back to the same rhetoric as right after the election. "Just wait, you don't know what you have done" "It's going to be so bad for you" "Trump bad" — souparmon (@souparmonTN) July 3, 2025

He might as well have told us all we will RUE THE DAY.

Delish.

