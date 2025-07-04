VIP
REEE! Obama Bro Jon Favreau Ranting That MAGA Will Be SORRY Trump's BBB Passed Goes DELICIOUSLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on July 04, 2025
meme

Jon Favreau is pissed.

But he's really just sad.

Or something.

Poor lil guy, he's just a mess of emotions now that Trump's ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL has passed and Republicans have officially reversed a huge chunk of the damage not only done by Biden, but by Obama as well.

You love to see it ... unless, of course, you're an Obama Bro like Jon:

Post continues:

“They should’ve known better.”

Sure, maybe. 

But the brunt of the pain will be felt by babies, kids, the elderly, the sick, the disabled, the poor, people who are barely making it, people who fled danger to save their children.

They don’t deserve this cruelty. No one does. 

Especially not in the richest country on Earth, where people with the most power just used it to make themselves even richer. 

Donald Trump’s net worth has grown by $3 billion since January, but Republicans cared more about making him happy than they did about the people who sent them to Washington to make their lives better. 

It should enrage all of us, but it should also motivate us to beat the everliving hell out of every last Republican politician in ‘26 and again ‘28.

Gosh, that sounds like a violent threat to us ... beat the everliving hell out of every last Republican?

Yikes.

Exactly.

Sorry, Lefties, you do NOT know best, especially where America is concerned.

Hey, he said, 'with all due respect.'

BUH-BUH-BUH BINGO.

Not even a little bit.

He might as well have told us all we will RUE THE DAY.

Delish.

============================================================

And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES
Sam J.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Lawyers Say He was Tortured and Starved in El Salvador - Prison Videos Refute
Warren Squire
Ben & Jerry's Just Got Served a GIANT SCOOP of Economic Reality As Parent Company Unilever Cuts Off Funds
Amy Curtis
DRAMA QUEEN: Jimmy Gomez Weeps on the Capitol Steps, But Here's the REAL Reason He's Crying
Grateful Calvin
Elie Mystal Writes That Dems Should Become the Pro-Porn Party; Taylor Lorenz Cheers
Brett T.

