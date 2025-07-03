When You Look at the KICK-BUTT June Jobs Report Using THESE Specific Numbers It Gets Even BETTER

As Twitchy readers know, the June Jobs Report was so exceptional, so spectacular, SO BIG AND BEAUTIFUL, CNN lost their minds while reporting on it. Every single thing Democrats and the mainstream media claimed would happen to us under Trump magically keeps NOT happening, and our country just gets better and better. Guess that's what happens when you have an actual president doing his actual job and not some Botox-filled puppet being controlled by a shadow government nobody voted for.

Who knew?

Welp, when you look at the jobs report through the lens of American workers versus non-American workers, it gets even better.

In fact, it's a 'major reversal' of the Biden era.

Take a look at this:

Most important data from June:



🟢 830k new jobs for native-born

🔴 348K jobs lost for foreign-born



🟢 437k gain of new full-time jobs

🔴 367k loss of old part-time jobs



Major reversal of the Biden era — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 3, 2025

Another category to consider is the comparison between the private sector and the public sector. Biden had a habit of creating more government jobs, while Trump is more focused on improving the economy and creating jobs for actual workers, not overpaid bureaucrats.

Full time non-government jobs. That’s what makes this country go. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 3, 2025

Hell to the yeah.

American workers BABYYYYYYYYYY.

Best wishes to them back in their home countries. — Tom (@BoreGuru) July 3, 2025

Exactly.

See, we're givers that way.

