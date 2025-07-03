We’re All Dying, AGAIN: Dem Jason Crow Says His Constituents May Not Survive...
Rolling Stone's 'Fact Check' About Zohran Mamdani Is Exactly the Propaganda You'd Expect
Scott Jennings REMINDS RINOS That Voting FOR Tax Cuts Is a Good Thing...
Good Work, Hakeem! VP Vance Says Jeffries' Hours-Long Whine Fest Earned BBB Another...
NAP TIME: Hakeem Jeffries Puts Dems to Sleep While He Whines About the...
Pride Pavement Prohibited: SecTrans Sean Duffy Issues New Directive to All Fifty Governors
SWING AND A MISS! Hakeem Jeffries Generates a Meme Storm Trying to Look...
The Babylon Bee Lists Ten More States that Have Announced Their Own Versions...

When You Look at the KICK-BUTT June Jobs Report Using THESE Specific Numbers It Gets Even BETTER

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on July 03, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, the June Jobs Report was so exceptional, so spectacular, SO BIG AND BEAUTIFUL, CNN lost their minds while reporting on it. Every single thing Democrats and the mainstream media claimed would happen to us under Trump magically keeps NOT happening, and our country just gets better and better. Guess that's what happens when you have an actual president doing his actual job and not some Botox-filled puppet being controlled by a shadow government nobody voted for.

Who knew?

Welp, when you look at the jobs report through the lens of American workers versus non-American workers, it gets even better.

In fact, it's a 'major reversal' of the Biden era.

Take a look at this:

Another category to consider is the comparison between the private sector and the public sector. Biden had a habit of creating more government jobs, while Trump is more focused on improving the economy and creating jobs for actual workers, not overpaid bureaucrats.

Hell to the yeah.

American workers BABYYYYYYYYYY.

Exactly.

See, we're givers that way.

