WHOA ... NEW Info from Suspected Idaho Gunman's Social Media Released and It's WORSE Than We Thought

As Twitchy readers know, suspected Idaho gunman Wes Roley allegedly set a fire, contacted first responders, and proceeded to shoot three firefighters, two of whom sadly passed away. And of course, the usual suspects on the Left found a photo of Roley's stepfather, who happens to be a Trump supporter, and proceeded to blame MAGA and, of course, Trump himself.

We would think that by now, our pals on the Left would have learned to observe the 24-hour rule, but they're so determined to make every terrible thing MAGA's fault that they can't help themselves.

That, or they're all just a bunch of nasty toolbags.

Perhaps a bit of both.

The Idaho Tribune has uncovered some alleged photos and videos from Woley's social media, and they do not portray a picture of a MAGA supporter.

At all.

BREAKING:



New photos and videos have emerged of the Coeur d’Alene Fire Fighter shooting suspect, Wes’s Roley’s TikTok account.



According to these screenshots, Roley was allegedly a “Broney” (a boy interested in My Little Pony) and used the Hashtag “Furry.” pic.twitter.com/OPN0ZRppyA — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) July 1, 2025

*sigh*

The username for the account on Tik Tok (Biarus._) was linked to an account on a Chess gaming website that had Roley’s name associated.



Screenshot below: pic.twitter.com/Tig3lr6QS8 — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) July 1, 2025

Another screenshot from the shooter’s alleged TikTok account has the location set as Scottsdale, Arizona, a known location for Wess Roley. pic.twitter.com/0glHdlWg0T — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) July 1, 2025

It seems that these horrible situations are becoming increasingly one-sided. This editor has lost track of the violence perpetrated by the Left in the past several months alone. Could Roley be a conservative brony? Sure. Is it likely? No.

And ultimately, does it really matter? In the end, three people (two firefighters and Roley himself) have lost their lives.

Keep these families and the state of Idaho as a whole in your prayers.

