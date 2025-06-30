Not All Heroes Wear CAPES! Adam Schiff Filming Himself After Working Late (the Horror) Goes So WRONG -Vid

When we saw this as a BREAKING post from the leftist-garbage account, Democrat Wins Media, we had to laugh. Is it really BREAKING that Adam Schiff worked late? That he did his job? Then again, considering how useless the Democratic Party really has been for decades, we suppose they have to take the wins where they can find them.

See if you can watch this without laughing:

BREAKING: Adam Schiff is only now leaving the Capitol after spending all night fighting against the Big Ugly Bill. This is the exact energy we need from Democratic Senators. Thank you, Senator Schiff!pic.twitter.com/8mVAAZsG7f — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) June 30, 2025

Here is the same video, from Schiff himself:

I just left the Senate floor after speaking out against the Big Ugly Bill.



It breaks my heart that this is what we’ve come to as a Senate — and as a country. pic.twitter.com/D74RZCldDs — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) June 30, 2025

It breaks his heart that Americans want the tax cuts to continue and don't support illegals taking advantage of our entitlement programs.

Dude.

X was about as impressed as we were:

When I think of Big Ugly, I think of you. https://t.co/KTDAhCddno — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 30, 2025

Same girl, same.

You hate it because it limits the nonsense programs you all creat to line your own pockets and launder your dirty money! Just like Ukraine. You sure had no problem giving them 200 billion. How much did you make off of that? — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) June 30, 2025

Still waiting for that "Overwhelming Russian Evidence" — Scott C "In Deo Fidemus Omnes Alios Vigilamus" (@ScottC20012) June 30, 2025

Remember when the Russian DJs fooled Schiff into believing they had naked pics of Trump?

Heh.

Schiff’s broken heart is code for I’m losing control. The bill exposes everything the swamp fears, Trump’s agenda is back, and they can’t stop it. Cry harder, Adam. — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) June 30, 2025

We hear crying, coping, and seething all help.

