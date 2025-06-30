Dems Melt Down Over Trump Wins! CNN Can't Handle Scott Jennings!
VIP
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Not All Heroes Wear CAPES! Adam Schiff Filming Himself After Working Late (the Horror) Goes So WRONG -Vid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

When we saw this as a BREAKING post from the leftist-garbage account, Democrat Wins Media, we had to laugh. Is it really BREAKING that Adam Schiff worked late? That he did his job? Then again, considering how useless the Democratic Party really has been for decades, we suppose they have to take the wins where they can find them.

See if you can watch this without laughing:

Here is the same video, from Schiff himself:

It breaks his heart that Americans want the tax cuts to continue and don't support illegals taking advantage of our entitlement programs.

Dude.

X was about as impressed as we were:

Same girl, same.

Remember when the Russian DJs fooled Schiff into believing they had naked pics of Trump?

Sam J.
Heh.

We hear crying, coping, and seething all help.

============================================================

============================================================

