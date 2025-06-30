Liz Cheney Trends for ALL the Hilariously WRONG Reasons After Thom Tillis Announces He's Not Running

Sounds like Thom Tillis has decided to pass on a re-election bid, probably because he doesn't want to get Liz-Cheney'd. What is being Liz-Cheney'd, you ask? Why, it's running as a Republican in an election even though you've ignored what your constituents want, and therefore losing in a massive, embarrassing, humiliating way. Cheney lost by nearly 40 points in Wyoming, a painfully historic result.

And so well-deserved.

Gotta love it, Liz was beaten so badly she's become a verb and is now trending because of it.

He’s quitting because he knows he will be Liz Cheney’ed. GOP Sen. Thom Tillis passes on reelection bid. https://t.co/OKqXq4L3Ka — Mary Frost (@mlfrostmi) June 30, 2025

Womp womp womp womp.

CELEBRATION!!!



One less RINO (representative and name only) Thom Tillis won't seek defeat aka re-election in 2026.



Cheney'd! — US News & Views (@USNewsNViews) June 30, 2025

Representatives need to think long and hard about what their jobs entail; after all, the literal title of their role is to 'represent'. Not throw a tantrum and vote as THEY want.

No wonder Thom Tillis is retiring.



No matter what you think of her, she has the Trump imprimatur, and that means something right now.



Tillis likely would have lost any primary, he sucks that much, but against Lara Trump, he might've lost in epic, Liz Cheney proportions. https://t.co/xIw69sEkId — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 29, 2025

Yes, if Lara Trump decides to run, he would lose in Liz-Cheney proportions.

She's also an adjective now.

Love it.

Great to see Thom Tillis stepping aside—maybe he’s learned from Liz Cheney’s fate! North Carolina deserves a strong, America First leader. Lara Trump could be the upgrade we need. #MAGA — Tan 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realimtan) June 29, 2025

Could be.

Thom Tillis knew he was going to get Liz Cheney’d so he tapped out like a true coward. 🤡 https://t.co/RDSfa6ZOdc — Glockford Files (@GlockfordFiles) June 29, 2025

From here on out, any Republican ignoring their constituents should face being Liz-Cheney'd. Heh.

