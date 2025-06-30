Liz Cheney Trends for ALL the Hilariously WRONG Reasons After Thom Tillis Announces He's Not Running

LEFTY TRIGGER WARNING! Gov. Ron DeSantis Welcomes a Tax Holiday That's 'Going to...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Sounds like Thom Tillis has decided to pass on a re-election bid, probably because he doesn't want to get Liz-Cheney'd. What is being Liz-Cheney'd, you ask? Why, it's running as a Republican in an election even though you've ignored what your constituents want, and therefore losing in a massive, embarrassing, humiliating way. Cheney lost by nearly 40 points in Wyoming, a painfully historic result.

And so well-deserved.

Gotta love it, Liz was beaten so badly she's become a verb and is now trending because of it.

Womp womp womp womp.

Representatives need to think long and hard about what their jobs entail; after all, the literal title of their role is to 'represent'. Not throw a tantrum and vote as THEY want.

Yes, if Lara Trump decides to run, he would lose in Liz-Cheney proportions.

She's also an adjective now.

Love it.

Could be.

From here on out, any Republican ignoring their constituents should face being Liz-Cheney'd. Heh.

