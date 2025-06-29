So DELICIOUS: Zohran Mamdani Doubles Down on Taxing White People MORE (Including Lefties Who ELECTED Him)

Just when we thought New York City couldn't sink any lower or get any dumber, the Democrats elected an actual socialist to run as their mayoral candidate in November. When examining the demographics of those who elected him in the Democratic Party, you will find that it was primarily upper-middle-class and wealthy Democrats who did so.

True story.

Those living at or below the poverty line chose Cuomo.

Seems pretty ironic considering Zorhan Mamdani plans on taxing the same white lefties who voted for him MORE simply because they live in 'whiter neighborhoods'.

Hey, he said as much this morning:

Mamdani is unapologetic about language in his plan that would tax “whiter” neighborhoods at higher rates:



"It's not driven by race….I'm just naming things as they are." pic.twitter.com/Dnrtij9BxH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

Except, as with all things on the Left, it is driven by race.

Yeah....no — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) June 29, 2025

Mandami is an Anti-American racist who hates white people, law and order, and rules. He supports stealing other people’s $, chaos and terrorism. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 29, 2025

Those words, "I want to create a system of fairness" You can't legislate "fairness" using white people as your scapegoat. — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) June 29, 2025

And that's how socialists sell socialism - by evoking envy. They tell the poor they'll make the rich pay, when ultimately all they really want to do is make everyone equally poor.

Way to go, New York City Democrats.

