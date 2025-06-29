Elizabeth Warren Filming Herself In a Car at 2AM Bragging About READING a Bill Goes HEAP Big Wrong -Watch

Republicans finally did it.

They've forced Democrats to read a bill. Not only that, but they're pushing to read a bill. Keep in mind, these are the same mouth-breathers who told us they had to pass Obamacare so we could see what was in the bill.

No, really.

Next thing you know, Democrats will admit life starts at conception.

Heh.

Elizabeth Warren thought a lot of herself for being driven to the Capitol to throw a temper tantrum about Trump's Big Beautiful Bill.

It’s 2AM on Sunday and I’m heading to the Capitol to FORCE a full reading of the Republicans’ 940-page bill.



This bill will rip health care coverage away from 16 million people and cut food assistance.



It’s sick. And we will not stand for it. pic.twitter.com/TjgVMcmVnk — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 29, 2025

She works and she slaves, and what thanks does she get?!

She wanted a full reading because she was unable to do it herself. — Fluffy Pickles (@FluffyPickles1) June 29, 2025

About that ...

Oh, she can read all right. She made a fortune as a Supreme Court lawyer for big banks before she was a Senator. — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) June 29, 2025

MEEP

You’re a fake Indian https://t.co/UMzZ1umSib — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 29, 2025

Fake, fake fake, fake.

Obamacare was thousands of pages and you “had to pass it to find out what was in it”



Simmer down Pocahontas. https://t.co/TaSDs7NhBX — Megan Barth (@ReaganBabe) June 29, 2025

Repeat after us: It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Elderly woman slowly losing her mind. https://t.co/auozegodLZ — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 29, 2025

Slowly? Heh.

What a hero 🙄 I bet the whole tribe will be awaiting your return. https://t.co/DPhGMAFDu1 — hardpassonshot (@hardpassonshot) June 29, 2025

That or she'll send smoke signals.

We couldn't help it.

