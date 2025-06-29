Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Pris...
Elizabeth Warren Filming Herself In a Car at 2AM Bragging About READING a Bill Goes HEAP Big Wrong -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on June 29, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Republicans finally did it.

They've forced Democrats to read a bill. Not only that, but they're pushing to read a bill. Keep in mind, these are the same mouth-breathers who told us they had to pass Obamacare so we could see what was in the bill.

No, really.

Next thing you know, Democrats will admit life starts at conception.

Heh.

Elizabeth Warren thought a lot of herself for being driven to the Capitol to throw a temper tantrum about Trump's Big Beautiful Bill.

She works and she slaves, and what thanks does she get?!

About that ... 

MEEP

Fake, fake fake, fake.

Repeat after us: It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Slowly? Heh.

That or she'll send smoke signals.

We couldn't help it.

