YUGE --> Senate Clears Key Procedural Vote on Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Sam J.
Sam J. | 7:40 AM on June 29, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Senate cleared President Trump's BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL to move forward in a key procedural vote.

Color us shocked.

Apologies if that sounds cynical, but to be fair, it hasn't exactly felt like Senate Republicans could get anything done without JD Vance there to hold their hands ... but this time they did it all on their own. Yes, we realize that should be the norm and not something to get excited about, considering we have the majority, but still.

From our sister site, Townhall:

The reconciliation package—aka the ‘big, beautiful bill’–was dragged over the finish line in a crucial procedural vote. Vice President JD Vance arrived on the Hill to cast the tiebreaking vote if necessary. It was not needed.

The motion passed 51-49. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Rand Paul (R-KY) voted against advancing what will be Trump's signature domestic legislation. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) did vote against the motion, but later changed his vote. Republicans came too close to making perfect the enemy of the good, the headline for this weekend.

Kudos, Thune.

We think?

We hope?

Heh.

Fair point.

Suppose we shall see ...

============================================================

Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent
justmindy
