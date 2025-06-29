YUGE --> Senate Clears Key Procedural Vote on Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

The Senate cleared President Trump's BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL to move forward in a key procedural vote.

Color us shocked.

Apologies if that sounds cynical, but to be fair, it hasn't exactly felt like Senate Republicans could get anything done without JD Vance there to hold their hands ... but this time they did it all on their own. Yes, we realize that should be the norm and not something to get excited about, considering we have the majority, but still.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: The Senate just — in a surprising move — CLEARED President Trump's OBBB to move forward in a key procedural vote!



The vote was 51-49.



It was expected that VP JD Vance might have to vote in order to break a tie in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/7wItwDqV86 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2025

From our sister site, Townhall:

The reconciliation package—aka the ‘big, beautiful bill’–was dragged over the finish line in a crucial procedural vote. Vice President JD Vance arrived on the Hill to cast the tiebreaking vote if necessary. It was not needed. The motion passed 51-49. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Rand Paul (R-KY) voted against advancing what will be Trump's signature domestic legislation. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) did vote against the motion, but later changed his vote. Republicans came too close to making perfect the enemy of the good, the headline for this weekend.

Kudos, Thune.

We think?

We hope?

Heh.

Im dreading what was hashed out behind closed doors between Thune, Lummis, Lee, and Scott https://t.co/FO5NS9prBT — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) June 29, 2025

Fair point.

Suppose we shall see ...

