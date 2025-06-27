Because of COURSE: How Barack Obama FINALLY Broke His Silence After Iranian Strikes Is Just SOOOO Him

Full disclosure, this editor has been watching Barack Obama's timeline for the past several days, waiting for him to address Trump destroying his disastrous legacy with Iran, only to be thoroughly disappointed.

Nada.

Nothing.

Zip.

Zilch.

But then, he did post something ... that had nothing to do with Iran. Add to the fact that it's just him patting himself on the back for destroying our healthcare and yeah, we remember why we always thought this guy sucked.

Progress in this country never comes easy or quick. For every few hard-earned steps forward, we might stumble a couple steps back. But sometimes, the slow, steady effort of generations is rewarded with justice that arrives like a thunderbolt.



That's exactly what happened in a… pic.twitter.com/7OCPeYpe1X — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 26, 2025

That's exactly what happened in a remarkable sprint of history ten years ago this week.

Man, this guy loves the sound of his own voice.

But wait, there's more.

Yeah, we know, you're thrilled.

The Supreme Court upheld a critical part of the Affordable Care Act. A day later, it recognized a Constitutional right to marriage equality. And that same afternoon, a congregation in Charleston, still reeling from a horrifying act of racial violence but fortified by the… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 26, 2025

... extraordinary courage of ordinary friends and neighbors, led the country in a chorus of Amazing Grace.

WOOF. Is this guy full of it or what?

It was a week that reasserted our freedoms. The freedom from fear that random illness or accident could cost us everything. The freedom to marry who we love. The freedom intrinsic to a people who, even when we lose our way, are never bound to the past – but rather great precisely… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 26, 2025

... because we can change.

BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH.

Progress in this country is never guaranteed, either. But that week, it felt like the efforts of so many, across generations, was bending the arc of the moral universe a little more towards justice. I recently sat down with Garrison Hayes to talk about that day, and what it can… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 26, 2025

... teach all of us about how change happens.

Barry used a whole lot of fatty words to say absolutely nothing, as he always has.

Is Barack Obama America's biggest mistake? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 26, 2025

He's up there.

Ok, that's just creepy.

You were the worst president ever. — Tesp (@Therealtesp) June 26, 2025

So he has that going for him.

Heh.

