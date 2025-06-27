60 Minutes Mutiny: Pampered Reporters Throw Hissy Fit Over Not Picking Their Own...
VIP
Because of COURSE: How Barack Obama FINALLY Broke His Silence After Iranian Strikes Is Just SOOOO Him

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on June 27, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Full disclosure, this editor has been watching Barack Obama's timeline for the past several days, waiting for him to address Trump destroying his disastrous legacy with Iran, only to be thoroughly disappointed.

Nada.

Nothing.

Zip.

Zilch.

But then, he did post something ... that had nothing to do with Iran. Add to the fact that it's just him patting himself on the back for destroying our healthcare and yeah, we remember why we always thought this guy sucked.

Post continues:

That's exactly what happened in a remarkable sprint of history ten years ago this week.

Man, this guy loves the sound of his own voice.

But wait, there's more. 

Yeah, we know, you're thrilled.

Post continues:

... extraordinary courage of ordinary friends and neighbors, led the country in a chorus of Amazing Grace.

WOOF. Is this guy full of it or what?

Post continues:

... because we can change.

BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH.

Post continues:

... teach all of us about how change happens.

Barry used a whole lot of fatty words to say absolutely nothing, as he always has.

He's up there.

Ok, that's just creepy.

So he has that going for him.

Heh.

============================================================

============================================================

