ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's Attempt at Reigning In Zohran Mamdani BACKFIRES Deliciously

Have we mentioned Democrats are in trouble? Because they are.

Big time.

And yes, we know we've mentioned it (daily) for months now, but it's still fun to write it.

Sen. Gillibrand rips NYC mayor hopeful Zohran Mamdani’s controversial intifada comments, insists he should ‘denounce it’ https://t.co/3Yk06yrAfX pic.twitter.com/BnuzbTdTuj — New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2025

Silly Kirsten, doesn't she realize that his antisemitism is one of the reasons they voted for him? Where has she been? Willing to bet she will figure it out after reading through some of these comments:

Kirsten Gillibrand every time she goes into the city and sees a halal cart pic.twitter.com/gBGZqj1upI — Claudia Sheinbaum Stan Account🍉🇭🇹 (@Weasel9100) June 27, 2025

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is one of the most EMBARASSING, DO NOTHING Democrats of our state (maybe even country).



She needs to be primaried as soon as possible. — Chi Ossé (@OsseChi) June 26, 2025

Kirsten Gillibrand somehow being a 4th term senator for one of the most powerful states in the US while also being the most milquetoast do nothing dem possible makes a little more sense when you remember she got her start in senate as a gov appointment to replace Hillary Clinton — GL (@gldivittorio) June 27, 2025

Not. Enough. Popcorn.

OH MY GOD @SenGillibrand is lying, committing slander REFUSING to agree with Brian Lehrer who's clarifying that Zohran does NOT support violent jihad



Senator your insane slander does not represent hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers and you will lose your job! — Stylianos Karolidis (@stylianos_k) June 26, 2025

Kirsten Gillibrand is enabling this. She needs to resign. https://t.co/Tcy8wTdgzg — E (@areecah) June 27, 2025

NY Sen Kirsten Gillibrand is more concerned with policing the boundaries of speech than governance. Shameful. This is WHY DEMOCRATS LOSE! — 00 (@DvEpp) June 27, 2025

Yeah. Wait, no.

HA HA HA HA HA

Kirsten Gillibrand is a racist pos who needs to step down in disgrace — Aaptorian (@aptorian1) June 27, 2025

Good luck with that, Democrats.

