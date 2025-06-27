Wow, She IS the WORST! Jennifer Griffin Can't Go 24 Hours Without Proving Pete Hegseth Right About Her

As Twitchy readers know, Pete Hegseth got REALLY honest with Fox News' Jennifer Griffin in a heated exchange during his presser about our Iranian strikes. For example, at one point, Hegseth got brutally honest with her and said, 'You are one of the worst.'

Considering he worked with her at Fox News, we imagine he knows her.

Welp, it didn't take her long to once again prove Hegseth right:

Experts believe this is the suspected third site that the Iranians told the IAEA about before the US strikes and where Iran may have moved some of its highly enriched uranium. It is near Natanz and was not targeted or bombed. https://t.co/VFMlPIGZbg — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) June 27, 2025

Imagine being so wound up in yourself that you're simping for Iran, pushing obvious speculation as news so that you can make digs at Trump and now Pete Hegseth.

Guess how this went over:

This is pure speculation and you know it.



“Ultra-secure tunnel complex far deeper than Fordow could be perfect hiding place for ‘missing’ uranium”



Pete is correct, Jen. You’re one of the worst. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 27, 2025

He is indeed correct.

What color is the sky in your alternate reality? — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) June 27, 2025

Willing to bet it's not blue.

"Experts"



Give it up already. Embarrassing. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 27, 2025

Experts are telling us that experts are full of crap.

Just sayin'.

A real journalist would travel to the site to verify the claims — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) June 27, 2025

Fair point.

Experts. Unamed sources. Hell, I can do the same ‘work’ from my bedroom at 2am. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) June 27, 2025

Pro-tip: when someone in the MSM starts a tweet or piece with the words "Experts say," or "Experts believe", I immediately doubt that what follows is true or accurate



NAME YOUR SOURCES



"Experts" just doesn't cut it anymore — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) June 27, 2025

Not even a little bit.

