Wow, She IS the WORST! Jennifer Griffin Can't Go 24 Hours Without Proving Pete Hegseth Right About Her

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on June 27, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Pete Hegseth got REALLY honest with Fox News' Jennifer Griffin in a heated exchange during his presser about our Iranian strikes. For example, at one point, Hegseth got brutally honest with her and said, 'You are one of the worst.'

Considering he worked with her at Fox News, we imagine he knows her.

Welp, it didn't take her long to once again prove Hegseth right:

Imagine being so wound up in yourself that you're simping for Iran, pushing obvious speculation as news so that you can make digs at Trump and now Pete Hegseth.

Guess how this went over:

He is indeed correct.

Willing to bet it's not blue.

Experts are telling us that experts are full of crap.

Just sayin'.

Fair point.

Amy Coney Barrett NUKES Ketanji Brown Jackson FROM ORBIT In Her Majority Opinion on Universal Injunctions
Sam J.
Not even a little bit.

