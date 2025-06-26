CODEPINK Tries Picking a Fight with DataRepublican for Calling Them Out Over China, and WOW That Was DUMB

CODEPINK thought they could bully DataRepublican.

Yeah, no.

Take a look:

I received the following email from CODEPINK.



"We are writing to formally address and correct the false and defamatory statements made in your recent social media posts regarding CODEPINK. These claims—which falsely allege that our organization is funded by China, the Chinese… pic.twitter.com/ENJ3n1M5ct — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 25, 2025

Post continues:

... the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), or any foreign government or entity—are entirely baseless and constitute libel." So, I will share the facts without spin: Per Wikipedia, CODEPINK is 25% funded by Neville Singham, who is living in Shanghai and got rich off spreading CCP propaganda, and is under investigation by Congress for FARA violations. CODEPINK is running a campaign called "China is Not Our Enemy," which promotes pro-China messaging, including denial of the Uyghur genocide, an atrocity affirmed by the U.S. Department of State. The founder of CODEPINK, Jodie Evans, is married to the aforementioned Neville Singham. In fact, Uyghur denialism goes so far that Jodie Evans said in a YouTube interview that Uyghurs are terrorists trained in Yemen and Syria who bomb shopping centers.

And here we go.

They never learn.

Please share any more facts you have about CODEPINK below. Do not opine.



Here's another fact: CODEPINK offers group trips to China. pic.twitter.com/N8VDLr4n4o — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 25, 2025

CODEPINK is on Friends of Socialist China page and has hosted book club discussions with Carlos Martinez, who is the co-founder of FoSC. pic.twitter.com/q5RMJNKMMy — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 25, 2025

Ya' don't say.

According to Friends of Socialist China, CODEPINK is subject to "McCarthyite lies." pic.twitter.com/Mutc4Z9z9g — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 25, 2025

Say it ain't so!

The People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, has quoted Code Pink's co-founder, Medea Benjamin. pic.twitter.com/zqht3RBpL5 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 25, 2025

Hrm.

There are more results for Code Pink in People's Daily. pic.twitter.com/GAxOgyMvu8 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 25, 2025

The People's Daily referenced a report by Code Pink in its op-ed "U.S., biggest saboteur of post-WWII global peace." pic.twitter.com/FwcXS3S4mc — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 25, 2025

CODEPINK co-hosted a pro-China webinar with Danny Haiphong, a co-founder of FoSC and was a member of FoSC's delegation to a summit for China NGO Network for International Exchanges (CNIE), which works under the direction of the International Department of the Central Committee of… pic.twitter.com/XzVyNVPNsS — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 25, 2025

Hoo boy.

No results happen when I search CodePink's "China is not Our Enemy" feed regarding Tiananmen Square. pic.twitter.com/xu9o1YWOLn — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 25, 2025

CodePink has been involved in pro-China protests. pic.twitter.com/UyEiecyHO6 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 25, 2025

Because, of course, they have.

Medea Benjamin interviewed with CGTN America , the American arm of China Global Television Network , a CCP state media network. pic.twitter.com/xzHVXI8LyB — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 26, 2025

Why do they always look like this?

Medea Benjamin was a speaker at a "No to the New Cold War" webinar - described by Key Wiki as "a pro-Chinese Communist Party group of Marxists associated with Code Pink and the ANSWER Coalition, an anti-American, anti-Israel, pro-North Korea organization aligned with the Party… pic.twitter.com/KZiEluiqbT — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 26, 2025

Seems like a lot of pro-China and China connections to us.

Benjamin also gave an interview to Global Times, a daily Chinese tabloid under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party's flagship newspaper, the People's Daily. pic.twitter.com/BQi9bNBsoS — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 26, 2025

I'm wondering how the CCP feels about CODEPINK's characterization of being CCP-funded as "defamatory." You'd think that CODEPINK would be honored to be associated with the CCP! — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 26, 2025

You'd think.

Ruh-oh. Medea Benjamin lived in Castro-ruled communist Cuba from 1979 to 1983. She served as a translator for Fidel's Communist Party newspaper and called Castro "brilliant." pic.twitter.com/9OM6UUFQfR — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 26, 2025

Wow.

Let's repeat that again.



CODEPINK co-founder, Medea Benjamin, lived in Cuba and was a translator for the official Communist Party newspaper from 1979-1983. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 26, 2025

They never learn.

