CODEPINK Tries Picking a Fight with DataRepublican for Calling Them Out Over China, and WOW That Was DUMB

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on June 26, 2025

CODEPINK thought they could bully DataRepublican.

Yeah, no.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), or any foreign government or entity—are entirely baseless and constitute libel." 

So, I will share the facts without spin: Per Wikipedia, CODEPINK is 25% funded by Neville Singham, who is living in Shanghai and got rich off spreading CCP propaganda, and is under investigation by Congress for FARA violations. CODEPINK is running a campaign called "China is Not Our Enemy," which promotes pro-China messaging, including denial of the Uyghur genocide, an atrocity affirmed by the U.S. Department of State.

The founder of CODEPINK, Jodie Evans, is married to the aforementioned Neville Singham. In fact, Uyghur denialism goes so far that Jodie Evans said in a YouTube interview that Uyghurs are terrorists trained in Yemen and Syria who bomb shopping centers.

And here we go.

They never learn.

Ya' don't say.

Say it ain't so!

Hrm.

Hoo boy.

Because, of course, they have.

Why do they always look like this?

Seems like a lot of pro-China and China connections to us.

You'd think.

Wow.

They never learn.

Tags:

CHINA DOMESTIC TERRORISM FOREIGN POLICY

