Actor Pedro Pascal Defends Calling J.K. Rowling a 'Heinous Loser'

Natasha Bertrand Throws HISSY FIT Claiming Pete Hegseth Attacked Media 'Very Personally' and PUH-LEASE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on June 26, 2025
Twitter

Natasha Bertrand is at it again.

She just can't give it up ... 

Her post continues:

First, that the weapons were built, tested and loaded properly. 

Two, the weapons were released on speed and on parameters. 

Three, the weapons all guided to their intended targets and to their intended aim points for the weapons functioned as designed, meaning they exploded. We know this through other means intelligence means that we were visibly able to see them, and we know that the trailing jets saw the first weapons function, and the pilot stated, quote, this was the brightest explosion that I've ever seen. It literally looked like daylight."

So, they hit their targets.

Success.

Post continues:

So what has changed? Would you use the term obliterated as well, sir?"

Caine: "Like I said, we don't do BDA. I'll refer that to the intelligence community."

NPR:  "And what changed in the past three days, and make you so--"

Caine: "I think I said, I mean, I think I explained what changed."

Hegseth then took over and slammed the media. 

Hegseth: "There was a great deal of irresponsible reporting based on leaks preliminary information in low confidence. Again, when someone leaks something, they do it with an agenda."

AND HE SLAMMED THE MEDIA.

Gosh, why could that be?

What a maroon.

Attacked.

Right.

Post continues:

"Well, actually, the report that was discussed, this preliminary report, was a--was what's called a restrike report, so it comes to us to give us an assessment whether a target would need to be restructured, right? That's the reason why. So based on internal feedback loop that we're supposed to have access to, unfortunately, someone took advantage of that. But whatever is supposed to be made public will be, but whatever has to stay sensitive--"

Caine jumps in: "You know, one of the things that I'm trying to do through this journey that we're on together, of course, transparency, but also the requirement to really protect these capabilities. So there's a balance in there, right? We do need to preserve options should the nation and the joint force be tasked to go do something again, so I'm confident we'll find the middle ground. But there are some things that have been asked I want to not release."

Note that Bertrand is so confident in her reporting that she has turned off replies to the thread.

Yeah.

============================================================

============================================================

