Joint Chiefs Chairman Brought Video Receipts That Obliterate Dem/Media Narrative About Ira...
Natasha Bertrand Throws HISSY FIT Claiming Pete Hegseth Attacked Media 'Very Personally' a...
BOOM! Pete Hegseth GOES OFF on the Legacy Media's TDS, Blasts Them Right...
Rep. Monica McIver Never Thought a Sitting Congresswoman Would Face Charges ('No One...
Matt Walsh's Honest NYC Post ENRAGES Bulwarker Tim Miller SO MUCH He Starts...
Unfrozen Cavewoman Justice: Hilarious Video Shows Everything Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Doesn'...
Beyond Parody: The Bulwark's Headline About SCOTUS Deportation Ruling Is a New Low,...
Off the Top Rope: Linda McMahon Slams California for Title IX Violations
CNN’s Jake Tapper Pushes Fake Narrative About Iran Bombing Mission and then Guest...
Alligator Alcatraz: Construction of Illegal Alien Detention Site Begins in the Florida Eve...
Billy Baldwin Wants to Know How Many Soldiers Will Die Due to Trump's...
Marina Medvin Calls Zohan Mamdani Victory Celebration 'The Whitest Party in NYC'
Jake Tapper Elicits Major Laughs With His Self-Righteous Claim that CNN’s ‘Obligation Is...
VIP
Actor Pedro Pascal Defends Calling J.K. Rowling a 'Heinous Loser'

Say WUT? Jamaal Bowman Goes On INSANE Tirade About the N-Word Causing Black Men Heart Attacks (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on June 26, 2025
Twitchy

Jamaal Bowman believes men have diabetes, cancer, and heart disease because they have to deal with being called the n-word every day.

Stop laughing.

He's super serio!

Advertisement

Ok, fine, laugh.

We did.

Watch this:

You know a liberal has gone off the deep end in a massive way when even CNN corrects them. It's hilarious how careful the one white guy is to remind Bowman that racism and nastiness are on both sides of the aisle.

After they pushed back, he claimed some bald, white guy (implying a neo-Nazi) attacked him on the street just cuz:

Sure dude. Tell us another one.

But see, it's only because people call him the n-word every day.

Or something.

Guys, we got nothin'. He has said and done some stupid stuff but it's as if losing his seat made him even dumber, which we did not think was possible. Guess we all learn something new every day.

Recommended

Unfrozen Cavewoman Justice: Hilarious Video Shows Everything Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Doesn't Understand'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's crazy that this maniac ever held elected office in the first place.

We assume that means they imagine people are calling them the n-word in their heads? Dude, we dunno.

He's out there.

There it is.

============================================================

Related:

Matt Walsh's Honest NYC Post ENRAGES Bulwarker Tim Miller SO MUCH He Starts Screaming Racial SLURS At Him

CBS Has the SADZ Because Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Is Undoing Some USPS Dumba**ery and I LOVE IT

Annnd Now, We're DEAD: No, Your Eyes Do NOT Deceive You, Eric Swalwell's Chin IS Indeed Getting Smaller

WHOA! Calm DOWN, Chuckles! Chuck Schumer LOSES It Over Trump During Presser, BANGS on Podium (Watch)

PFFT: Jasmine Crockett Keeps It EFF'n Classy Claiming SHE Decides If We Bomb Iran and GRRL, No (Watch)

============================================================

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS HEALTHCARE JAMAAL BOWMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Unfrozen Cavewoman Justice: Hilarious Video Shows Everything Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Doesn't Understand'
Grateful Calvin
Joint Chiefs Chairman Brought Video Receipts That Obliterate Dem/Media Narrative About Iran Strikes
Doug P.
Natasha Bertrand Throws HISSY FIT Claiming Pete Hegseth Attacked Media 'Very Personally' and PUH-LEASE
Sam J.
BOOM! Pete Hegseth GOES OFF on the Legacy Media's TDS, Blasts Them Right to Their Faces
Grateful Calvin
Matt Walsh's Honest NYC Post ENRAGES Bulwarker Tim Miller SO MUCH He Starts Screaming Racial SLURS At Him
Sam J.
Rep. Monica McIver Never Thought a Sitting Congresswoman Would Face Charges ('No One Is Above the Law!')
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Unfrozen Cavewoman Justice: Hilarious Video Shows Everything Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Doesn't Understand' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement