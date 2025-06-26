Say WUT? Jamaal Bowman Goes On INSANE Tirade About the N-Word Causing Black Men Heart Attacks (Watch)

Jamaal Bowman believes men have diabetes, cancer, and heart disease because they have to deal with being called the n-word every day.

Stop laughing.

He's super serio!

Ok, fine, laugh.

We did.

Watch this:

Jamaal Bowman is something else.



"I'm a black man in America. The reason why heart disease and cancer and obesity and diabetes are bigger in the black community is because of the stress we carry from having to deal with being called the n word directly or indirectly every day." pic.twitter.com/lWlXabKVDm — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) June 26, 2025

You know a liberal has gone off the deep end in a massive way when even CNN corrects them. It's hilarious how careful the one white guy is to remind Bowman that racism and nastiness are on both sides of the aisle.

After they pushed back, he claimed some bald, white guy (implying a neo-Nazi) attacked him on the street just cuz:

"I was walking down the street the other day, some white dude, bald head. He looked at me, called me a piece of sh*t to my face and said I'm going to get what's coming to me. Why do I got to deal with that?"



Quite the story from disgraced ex Congressman Jamaal Bowman. pic.twitter.com/xq2LySjFKo — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) June 26, 2025

Sure dude. Tell us another one.

I remember when Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm on his colleagues. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 26, 2025

But see, it's only because people call him the n-word every day.

Or something.

Guys, we got nothin'. He has said and done some stupid stuff but it's as if losing his seat made him even dumber, which we did not think was possible. Guess we all learn something new every day.

I am so glad he is out of Congress. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 26, 2025

It's crazy that this maniac ever held elected office in the first place.

Just what do you mean by " indirectly" I don't get it. — Thomas Marciniak II (@IiMarciniak) June 26, 2025

We assume that means they imagine people are calling them the n-word in their heads? Dude, we dunno.

He's out there.

“Being called the n-word indirectly” means “not being called the n-word at all, but playing the victim anyway.” — N.S. Palmer (@0uBoosts) June 26, 2025

There it is.

