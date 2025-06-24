PFFT: Jasmine Crockett Keeps It EFF'n Classy Claiming SHE Decides If We Bomb Iran and GRRL, No (Watch)

Sen. Patty Murray Gets Spanked by Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:55 PM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Jasmine Crockett embarrassed herself and her party again.

Must be a day that ends in Y.

Seems Crockett thinks she decides if we do or do not bomb Iran. Oh, and of course, she kept is classy as she always does.

Advertisement

Watch:

Ummm.

No.

It gets worse for Jasmine.

Post continues:

... Crockett withdrew today from her run for Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee, due to lack of support from Democrats.She received the least number of votes from her own party.

Democrats have figured out she's hurting them. 

Damn. 

It's not just that she's obnoxious, but she's wrong about most everything, so being obnoxious on top of being stupid is like the worst two-fer.

We had a similar reaction before bursting out laughing.

Even Grok gets it.



