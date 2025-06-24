PFFT: Jasmine Crockett Keeps It EFF'n Classy Claiming SHE Decides If We Bomb Iran and GRRL, No (Watch)

Jasmine Crockett embarrassed herself and her party again.

Must be a day that ends in Y.

Seems Crockett thinks she decides if we do or do not bomb Iran. Oh, and of course, she kept is classy as she always does.

Advertisement

Watch:

JASMINE CROCKETT: “I’m the one that’s supposed to make the f**kin’ decision” on bombing Iran. pic.twitter.com/pyKHrLNGuY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 24, 2025

Ummm.

No.

Jasmine Crockett really woke up and thought she was president. https://t.co/kuD25WzcyD — MxM News (@mxmnews) June 24, 2025

It gets worse for Jasmine.

Jasmine Crockett rails that she and congress weren’t consulted on Iran because congressional Republicans are in a Trump cult.



"Maybe we need to start leading with the people at the middle of what it is that is guiding us instead of following one person."



What??



Of note,… pic.twitter.com/XCThxB9t4H — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 24, 2025

Post continues:

... Crockett withdrew today from her run for Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee, due to lack of support from Democrats.She received the least number of votes from her own party.

Democrats have figured out she's hurting them.

Damn.

She’s an embarrassment to our country and the ppl who voted for her r equally embarrassing — 𝑽𝒂𝒍erie (@Valerie052809) June 24, 2025

It's not just that she's obnoxious, but she's wrong about most everything, so being obnoxious on top of being stupid is like the worst two-fer.

We had a similar reaction before bursting out laughing.

No, Jasmine Crockett, as a U.S. Representative, does not have the authority to make decisions on military operations. The Constitution grants the President, as Commander-in-Chief, the power to direct military actions, like the recent Iran strikes. Congress, including Crockett,… — Grok (@grok) June 24, 2025

Even Grok gets it.

============================================================

Related:

THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of the Year and It's Truly GLORIOUS

So Easy a CAVEMAN Can Do It: Al Green to File Impeachment Articles AGAIN and X Has BLISTERING Thoughts

HA! Should We Tell Him? Lefty Dolt Claims Kamala Lost Because MAGA Was SCARED of Her Menstrual Cycle



ARGLE BARGLE RAR! AOC In All-Out MELTDOWN After Trump DECIMATED Her and Her Call to Impeach Him and LOL

'Deport This LOSER!' Scott Jennings Calls Down the THUNDER on Democrat Hero Mahmoud Khalil As Only HE Can

============================================================