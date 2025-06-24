ARGLE BARGLE RAR! AOC In All-Out MELTDOWN After Trump DECIMATED Her and Her Call to Impeach Him and LOL

As Twitchy readers know, Donald Trump decimated Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she called for him to be impeached. Granted, this is the same woman who got confused by a garbage disposal, so we're not entirely sure why Trump thought she mattered enough to take apart, but here we are.

And honestly, it's pretty damn entertaining ...

President Trump responds to @AOC’s call for impeachment.



Manages to throw in everything from her test scores, auto pen, cognitive tests, Chuck Schumer.



Too many topics to count. pic.twitter.com/k47x9EsY7G — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 24, 2025

... especially since we now know she FLIPPED OUT.

You love to see it.

What makes this even funnier is that she thinks she somehow 'showed him'.

Take a look.

Mr. President, don’t take your anger out on me - I’m just a silly girl.



Take it out on whoever convinced you to betray the American people and our Constitution by illegally bombing Iran and dragging us into war.



It only took you 5 months to break almost every promise you made. https://t.co/77YSWUj2dc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2025

We've seen bologna sandwiches with higher IQs than this broad.

She continued:

Also, I’m a Bronx girl. You should know that we can eat Queens boys for breakfast. Respectfully. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2025

Biatch PLEASE.

She went by 'Sandy' in high school and lived in a nice neighborhood ... nobody buys this 'tough chick from the Bronx' act.

Please waste more time and money on another unnecessary impeachment, Toots. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 24, 2025

Yeah, Toots.

But Obama & Biden bombed without congressional approval. Should we try them for war crimes? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) June 24, 2025

Tsk tsk. It's (D)different when (D)ems (D)o it.

