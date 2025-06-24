THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! AOC In All-Out MELTDOWN After Trump DECIMATED Her and Her Call to Impeach Him and LOL

June 24, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

As Twitchy readers know, Donald Trump decimated Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she called for him to be impeached. Granted, this is the same woman who got confused by a garbage disposal, so we're not entirely sure why Trump thought she mattered enough to take apart, but here we are.

And honestly, it's pretty damn entertaining ... 

... especially since we now know she FLIPPED OUT.

You love to see it.

What makes this even funnier is that she thinks she somehow 'showed him'.

Take a look.

We've seen bologna sandwiches with higher IQs than this broad.

She continued:

Biatch PLEASE.

She went by 'Sandy' in high school and lived in a nice neighborhood ... nobody buys this 'tough chick from the Bronx' act.

Yeah, Toots.

Tsk tsk. It's (D)different when (D)ems (D)o it.

