Trump’s Epic Takedown: Calls AOC ‘The Mouse,’ Roasts Her Squad, and Tells Her to Clean Up Queens

Trump had a few words for AOC and all her impeachment talk nonsense and he decided to insult a few of her closest friends at the same time.

I strongly advise reading the entire rant until the end. It keeps getting better. pic.twitter.com/z7Xw99ruxH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 24, 2025

Advertisement

🚨 HOLY SMOKES! Trump just called Rep. AOC “THE MOUSE”



This is VINTAGE MATERIAL.



“Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the “dumbest” people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment…”



“When we examine her Test Scores, we will find out that she is NOT qualified… pic.twitter.com/IcLP4C15Ov — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 24, 2025

It really is an entertaining read.

Nobody is safe today from Trump 🤣



“Stupid AOC… is one of the dumbest people in Congress”



Trump advice for AOC: “Go back home to Queens… to straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime ridden streets.” pic.twitter.com/u9qhHh9Lyw — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 24, 2025

Trump really wants AOC to focus on her own district. That is clear.

Holy hell lol "MAKE MY DAY".



Trump is going scorched earth. This is the Trump people voted for. https://t.co/0hmLYrGGrr pic.twitter.com/FltauQ4YWt — TheEternalAbyss (@TheEternalAbys) June 24, 2025

This is what winning feels like.

My vote just keeps paying off https://t.co/pUfWHR2Ybl — Jillkrissy (@Bronsmettel) June 24, 2025

This is what America voted for.

I'm literally in tears from laughing 😂😂 — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) June 24, 2025

The only people dumber than AOC are the people who vote for her. — Sara1200 (@SLark1200) June 24, 2025

That's a fair point.

AOC has done nothing to help anyone in her district. — Joey FAFO (@jkeeter82) June 24, 2025

Oh my God that is my President! He is really on the ball this morning!! pic.twitter.com/8Y0j07B4a6 — BombsOverHeyYah (@bombsoverheyyah) June 24, 2025

He woke up ready to fight this morning.

I think this might be my favorite “mean tweet” rant ever. What a week!! — Lin (@LinLovesTwitttr) June 24, 2025

It certainly will go down as one of his classics.

President "Autopen" was my favorite part 😆 — SpaceRocker (@SpaceRocker245) June 24, 2025

Trump is over all the stupidity today. I am with him. The nonsense needs to end. — USALover (@USALover2025) June 24, 2025

Democrats will do their level best to ensure Trump isn't successful.

He woke up and chose violence 😂 — peteskeets (@peteskeets) June 24, 2025

@POTUS absolutely NAILS it! @AOC is a midwit, sniveling bit of trash, not even as smart as Crying Jose Padilla, and Padilla is in the lowest percentile of IQ scores. What does that say about AOC? https://t.co/jQbv3rngBX — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) June 24, 2025

Advertisement

Oh, this is just 🔥🔥😂

I’m actually laughing so hard right now!

Trump should do stand up comedy! https://t.co/kEAvhC6GlE — Carolina Patriot (@ACarolinaGuy) June 24, 2025

He is so unintentionally funny.

President Trump responds to @AOC’s call for impeachment.



Manages to throw in everything from her test scores, auto pen, cognitive tests, Chuck Schumer.



Too many topics to count. pic.twitter.com/k47x9EsY7G — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 24, 2025

It really was quite comprehensive.