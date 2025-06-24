Trump’s Epic Takedown: Calls AOC ‘The Mouse,’ Roasts Her Squad, and Tells Her to Clean Up Queens

Trump had a few words for AOC and all her impeachment talk nonsense and he decided to insult a few of her closest friends at the same time.
I strongly advise reading the entire rant until the end. It keeps getting better. pic.twitter.com/z7Xw99ruxH— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 24, 2025
🚨 HOLY SMOKES! Trump just called Rep. AOC “THE MOUSE”— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 24, 2025
This is VINTAGE MATERIAL.
“Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the “dumbest” people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment…”
“When we examine her Test Scores, we will find out that she is NOT qualified… pic.twitter.com/IcLP4C15Ov
It really is an entertaining read.
Nobody is safe today from Trump 🤣— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 24, 2025
“Stupid AOC… is one of the dumbest people in Congress”
Trump advice for AOC: “Go back home to Queens… to straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime ridden streets.” pic.twitter.com/u9qhHh9Lyw
Trump really wants AOC to focus on her own district. That is clear.
Holy hell lol "MAKE MY DAY".— TheEternalAbyss (@TheEternalAbys) June 24, 2025
Trump is going scorched earth. This is the Trump people voted for. https://t.co/0hmLYrGGrr pic.twitter.com/FltauQ4YWt
This is what winning feels like.
Love the take down! https://t.co/2ThX7S3ZCz— Troy (@BassBurg) June 24, 2025
My vote just keeps paying off https://t.co/pUfWHR2Ybl— Jillkrissy (@Bronsmettel) June 24, 2025
Recommended
This is what America voted for.
I'm literally in tears from laughing 😂😂— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) June 24, 2025
The only people dumber than AOC are the people who vote for her.— Sara1200 (@SLark1200) June 24, 2025
That's a fair point.
AOC has done nothing to help anyone in her district.— Joey FAFO (@jkeeter82) June 24, 2025
Oh my God that is my President! He is really on the ball this morning!! pic.twitter.com/8Y0j07B4a6— BombsOverHeyYah (@bombsoverheyyah) June 24, 2025
He woke up ready to fight this morning.
I think this might be my favorite “mean tweet” rant ever. What a week!!— Lin (@LinLovesTwitttr) June 24, 2025
It certainly will go down as one of his classics.
President "Autopen" was my favorite part 😆— SpaceRocker (@SpaceRocker245) June 24, 2025
Trump is over all the stupidity today. I am with him. The nonsense needs to end.— USALover (@USALover2025) June 24, 2025
Democrats will do their level best to ensure Trump isn't successful.
He woke up and chose violence 😂— peteskeets (@peteskeets) June 24, 2025
@POTUS absolutely NAILS it! @AOC is a midwit, sniveling bit of trash, not even as smart as Crying Jose Padilla, and Padilla is in the lowest percentile of IQ scores. What does that say about AOC? https://t.co/jQbv3rngBX— Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) June 24, 2025
Oh, this is just 🔥🔥😂— Carolina Patriot (@ACarolinaGuy) June 24, 2025
I’m actually laughing so hard right now!
Trump should do stand up comedy! https://t.co/kEAvhC6GlE
He is so unintentionally funny.
President Trump responds to @AOC’s call for impeachment.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 24, 2025
Manages to throw in everything from her test scores, auto pen, cognitive tests, Chuck Schumer.
Too many topics to count. pic.twitter.com/k47x9EsY7G
It really was quite comprehensive.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member