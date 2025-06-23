SURE Pal: Iran’s Supreme National Security Council LIES, Claims U.S. Air Base in Qatar 'Pulverized'

As Twitchy readers know, Iran fired missiles at the U.S. base in Qatar, all of which appear to have been intercepted. We have seen reports that there are no casualties from the strikes, so Iran's Supreme National Security Council claiming they 'pulverized' our base seems, well, like BS.

A lie.

Are they really so desperate to save face that they'd lie? We're being facetious, we know they are.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council claims in a statement, that the IRGC and Army “pulverized” the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response this weekend’s strikes against nuclear sites in Iran. It further says the number of missiles matched the number of U.S. bombs used,… — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 23, 2025

... and claims the strike avoided civilian areas, with the wording suggesting that this will be the only military action by Iran against the United States.

Right.

Reportedly, all attacks have been thwarted, but nice try.

So...Iran is just straight up lying?



Kinda hard to "pulverize" a base given that there were literally 0 causalities...https://t.co/yxk97InRv8 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 23, 2025

Yup.

So it was theater and not WW3? Got it. https://t.co/KmrrOIYbZd — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) June 23, 2025

Of course.

Sure pal lol — Real Life Footage (@RealLifeFootage) June 23, 2025

And now we wait to see what Trump and Hegseth decide to do.

Stay tuned.

