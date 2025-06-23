'Deport This LOSER!' Scott Jennings Calls Down the THUNDER on Democrat Hero Mahmoud Khalil As Only HE Can

Would you look at that? AOC's hero, Mahmoud Khalil, was released from an ICE detention facility and went right back to rioting and calling for the Intifada.

BREAKING: The day after Mahmoud Khalil was released from an ICE detention facility, he is back to protesting outside of Columbia University.



What value does Mahmoud provide to America other than causing chaos? pic.twitter.com/WjY5enSYZg — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 22, 2025

Advertisement

There is no value Mahmoud can provide to America.

We're not even sorry for saying so.

He's clearly no fan of our country.

And here we thought he was just so desperate to get out so he could spend time with his family, especially his newborn baby. Scott Jennings is about as impressed as we are and in case you didn't notice, that's not much.

Really spending time with that newborn, I see. Deport this loser. https://t.co/T6iNm3k2OU — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 22, 2025

What he said, all day every day and twice on Sundays.

We might point out that the most likely avenue of Iranian retaliation would be sleepers/lone wolves from the proxies, and this guy has an awful lot of nice things to say about Hamas



Sounds like a national security threat to me — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) June 22, 2025

*cough cough*

Mahmoud Khalil is so transparently phony it's unbelievable. Deport him — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) June 23, 2025

Get that arsehole out of my beloved country — Sweet as Pie (@Valerie52659143) June 23, 2025

Seems like a fair request for a guy who doesn't seem to really like the country he's in anyway.

Weren't there terms to his release, like avoid protests? 🤔 — Sunny🌞side of MAGA! 🇺🇸 (@GG4Health) June 23, 2025

One would think.

