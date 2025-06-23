SURE Pal: Iran’s Supreme National Security Council LIES, Claims U.S. Air Base in...
'Deport This LOSER!' Scott Jennings Calls Down the THUNDER on Democrat Hero Mahmoud Khalil As Only HE Can

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on June 23, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

Would you look at that? AOC's hero, Mahmoud Khalil, was released from an ICE detention facility and went right back to rioting and calling for the Intifada.

There is no value Mahmoud can provide to America. 

We're not even sorry for saying so.

He's clearly no fan of our country.

And here we thought he was just so desperate to get out so he could spend time with his family, especially his newborn baby. Scott Jennings is about as impressed as we are and in case you didn't notice, that's not much.

What he said, all day every day and twice on Sundays.

*cough cough*

Seems like a fair request for a guy who doesn't seem to really like the country he's in anyway. 

One would think.

============================================================

Tags:

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

