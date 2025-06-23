BREAKING: Iran Firing Missiles at U.S. Air Base In Qatar, Update: NO CASUALTIES, Attacks Thwarted

--- UPDATE ---
🚨NEW — "NO CASUALTIES" in Iranian attack on U.S. Air Base in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/LrhZmVnz1v— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2025
Hallelujah.
----
Iran is firing missiles at a U.S air base in Qatar.
🚨BREAKING — Iran is bombing Qatar.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2025
Fox News: "Six ballistic missiles...have been fired from Iran toward Qatar...we have no indication of impact at this point." pic.twitter.com/MA0hrE6g8j
We are seeing various reports that none have made an impact, but we need to verify this.
🚨BREAKING NEWS: Iran has launched MUTLIPLE MISSILES toward the U.S. air base in Qatar! pic.twitter.com/WWSi4542eL— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2025
Interceptors seen over Qatar during the Iranian ballistic missile attack against U.S. Al Udeid Air Base. pic.twitter.com/Dd8DxPYs24— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2025
It could be interceptors.
We hope.
I’ve just received a report and an image from a contact in Qatar that explosions have been heard. Up to 8 explosions. These may likely be interceptions. They sent me an image of the sky from their place.— Cheryl E 🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) June 23, 2025
I hope to G-D Iran weren’t stupid enough to attack the US base pic.twitter.com/EDuBnTtnet
Khamenei just signed his death warrant, and it’ll be delivered without a single boot on the ground.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 23, 2025
A poor choice.
Twitchy will continue to follow this story and report on developments as they emerge.
###
============================================================
============================================================
