BREAKING: Iran Firing Missiles at U.S. Air Base In Qatar, Update: NO CASUALTIES, Attacks Thwarted

--- UPDATE ---

🚨NEW — "NO CASUALTIES" in Iranian attack on U.S. Air Base in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/LrhZmVnz1v — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2025

Hallelujah.

Advertisement

----

Iran is firing missiles at a U.S air base in Qatar.

🚨BREAKING — Iran is bombing Qatar.



Fox News: "Six ballistic missiles...have been fired from Iran toward Qatar...we have no indication of impact at this point." pic.twitter.com/MA0hrE6g8j — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2025

We are seeing various reports that none have made an impact, but we need to verify this.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Iran has launched MUTLIPLE MISSILES toward the U.S. air base in Qatar! pic.twitter.com/WWSi4542eL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2025

Interceptors seen over Qatar during the Iranian ballistic missile attack against U.S. Al Udeid Air Base. pic.twitter.com/Dd8DxPYs24 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2025

It could be interceptors.

We hope.

I’ve just received a report and an image from a contact in Qatar that explosions have been heard. Up to 8 explosions. These may likely be interceptions. They sent me an image of the sky from their place.



I hope to G-D Iran weren’t stupid enough to attack the US base pic.twitter.com/EDuBnTtnet — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) June 23, 2025

Khamenei just signed his death warrant, and it’ll be delivered without a single boot on the ground.



A poor choice. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 23, 2025

Twitchy will continue to follow this story and report on developments as they emerge.

###

============================================================

Related:

'Deport This LOSER!' Scott Jennings Calls Down the THUNDER on Democrat Hero Mahmoud Khalil As Only HE Can

EXPLOSIVE Numbers! Check Out How Many Bombs Obama DROPPED Without 'Permission' in His Last Few Months

OOF! Bro, Take the L! Ben Rhodes Is Still Crying for Peaceful, DIPLOMATIC Iran and X Is Having NONE of It

Georgetown Prof Who Wished for Iran to Symbolically Strike American Base Deletes and TRIES to Run (NOPE!)

JD Vance Goes Straight PATRIOT Praising Trump/Military and Loonies, Lefties, and Antisemites Can't DEEEAL

============================================================