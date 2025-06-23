SURE Pal: Iran’s Supreme National Security Council LIES, Claims U.S. Air Base in...
The Word Is WOMEN: J.K. Rowling Has a New Favorite BBC Presenter and...

BREAKING: Iran Firing Missiles at U.S. Air Base In Qatar, Update: NO CASUALTIES, Attacks Thwarted

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:06 PM on June 23, 2025
--- UPDATE ---

Hallelujah.

----

Iran is firing missiles at a U.S air base in Qatar.

We are seeing various reports that none have made an impact, but we need to verify this.

It could be interceptors.

We hope.

Twitchy will continue to follow this story and report on developments as they emerge.

Tags:

FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MILITARY QATAR TERRORISM

