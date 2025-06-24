HA! Should We Tell Him? Lefty Dolt Claims Kamala Lost Because MAGA Was SCARED of Her Menstrual Cycle

Meet Brad. We have no idea who Brad is other than he 'resists,' hates MAGA, and doesn't understand a single thing about a woman's biology. Oh, and he's a ridiculous misogynist as well; we may have left that out.

See, Brad seems to think the reason Kamala Harris lost is because we were worried about their menstrual cycle.

No, really.

Hey, we already knew her supporters were dim bulbs, but wow.

“We can’t have a women president because what if she started a war when it’s her time of the month”



How many times did we hear that misogynistic statement during the f**king campaign? — Brad (@BraddrofliT) June 23, 2025

What dill-hole.

Why would we worry about Kamala's time of the month, Brad? She's SIXTY. She probably hasn't had a 'time of the month' for a decade, at least. You know, odds are she lost because she was a bad candidate installed by a shadow government nobody voted for in the first place.

Just sayin'.

Kamala lost because people were worried about her menstrual cycle. https://t.co/ATPwzFB4Go — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 24, 2025

Yup. That's it. That's the ticket.

I've never - ever - heard that - until now.



If you're looking for the misogynist - it's you. — Cooper_Townes (@CooperTownes) June 24, 2025

Ever notice the loudest haters of MAGA are the dumbest ones?

Yeah. We noticed as well.

Exactly. It’s ridiculous that people were worried about that. Especially since Tim Walz would be right there to loan her a tampon if there were to be an emergency situation. — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) June 24, 2025

Aww, see? Tim Walz is a giver.

lol you pulled this straight outta your butthole — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 24, 2025

NOT the best visual. Nope.

But it's a solid point. We never once saw anyone talking about Kamala's menstrual cycle being a problem ... not once. Brad is the first we've seen of it which says a lot about the Left and his party. They are the sexists. Always have been, always will be.

Nobody ever thought that. We were more worried about her being drunk. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) June 24, 2025

And fin.

