Annnd Now, We're DEAD: No, Your Eyes Do NOT Deceive You, Eric Swalwell's Chin IS Indeed Getting Smaller

During a typical work week here at Twitchy, we may occasionally cover some heavy topics. So, when we have a moment to cover something funny that also makes a political statement we agree with, well, we have to cover it.

Advertisement

It's a moral imperative.

Especially when it's from a Twitchy favorite like @TheMorningSpew2.

Spew has been in the fight on X for a long, long time, and she is one of the funniest people on the platform.

Case in point:

We should point out that Swalwell already has a small chin, and you know what they say about men with small chins ... they have inappropriate relationships with Chinese Communist spies.

Yeah, that's the ticket.

And as you can imagine, she got lots and lots and lots of likes because X is awesome sometimes:

Going ...

... going ...

... going ...

... going ...

... going ...

... going ...

... and GONE.

HAAAAAAA.

Eek.

Not going there. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 24, 2025

Thank the Lord for small favors.

Small.

Ahem.

You shrunk it for the first picture too, right? pic.twitter.com/Muj15VS5Rh — Disillusioned Alchemist (@Cahleom) June 24, 2025

THAT’S the joke! I didn’t. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 24, 2025

And curtain.

============================================================

Related:

WHOA! Calm DOWN, Chuckles! Chuck Schumer LOSES It Over Trump During Presser, BANGS on Podium (Watch)

PFFT: Jasmine Crockett Keeps It EFF'n Classy Claiming SHE Decides If We Bomb Iran and GRRL, No (Watch)

THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of the Year and It's Truly GLORIOUS

So Easy a CAVEMAN Can Do It: Al Green to File Impeachment Articles AGAIN and X Has BLISTERING Thoughts

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! AOC In All-Out MELTDOWN After Trump DECIMATED Her and Her Call to Impeach Him and LOL

============================================================