Christine Pelosi Tries Backtracking, Deletes HEARTLESS Post She Sent Andrew Kaczynski About His Daughter

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on June 26, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Nancy Pelosi's vile daughter, Christine, went after Andrew Kaczynski on X by using the death of his sweet daughter. How disgusting and heartless does someone have to be to allow politics to turn them into a monster who would bring up something so painful?

We suppose they just have to be a Pelosi.

Oh look, she deleted it. 

Then she followed up with this:

Upon reflection actually means, 'upon getting dragged up one side of X and down the other.'

We see you, Christine.

Here's what she posted:

Nasty woman.

Like mother, like daughter.

*cough cough*

She's a Pelosi, what else do you expect?

