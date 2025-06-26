Christine Pelosi Tries Backtracking, Deletes HEARTLESS Post She Sent Andrew Kaczynski About His Daughter

As Twitchy readers know, Nancy Pelosi's vile daughter, Christine, went after Andrew Kaczynski on X by using the death of his sweet daughter. How disgusting and heartless does someone have to be to allow politics to turn them into a monster who would bring up something so painful?

We suppose they just have to be a Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi's daughter defending a commentary on the Democratic Party appointing literally dying people to leadership roles 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️https://t.co/L0zUPJnmYb — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) June 25, 2025

Oh look, she deleted it.

Then she followed up with this:

You know, upon reflection, this should have been a DM from the start. I try to pursue two general rules - be thoughtful and advance a message. Upon reflection, my tweet was neither and is deleted. — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) June 26, 2025

Upon reflection actually means, 'upon getting dragged up one side of X and down the other.'

We see you, Christine.

Here's what she posted:

Nasty woman.

Like mother, like daughter.

What do you think the chances are that the phrase “upon reflection” really means “when I sobered up?” Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/fba7v7ndca — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 26, 2025

*cough cough*

The words you are looking for are "I'm sorry."



Can't help but notice that glaring omission in your "apology."



You deleted it because you got caught, and you didn't think you would.



You are not the good guy. You never will be. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 26, 2025

Too late, you showed the world the real you and it’s a revolting sight. — Mark Passwaters (@mbpOn3) June 26, 2025

Holy narcissism — KeystoneMapper (@AJD20201) June 26, 2025

She's a Pelosi, what else do you expect?

