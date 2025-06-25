Vile: Christine Pelosi Scolds Andrew Kaczynski by Invoking His Defeat Childhood Cancer Fund

CNN journalist Andrew Kaczynski posted the following observation on X yesterday:

A top committee spot is going to a Democrat that is under the age of 75 or doesn’t have cancer https://t.co/jI0GUkkflB — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) June 24, 2025

Advertisement

It's a fair point, and one that should apply across the aisle.

Enter Christine Pelosi, who decided to take this opportunity to scold Kaczynski by using the #TeamBeans hashtag:

#TeamBeans making jokes about cancer to own the old Dems 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/Hfi6SCTv5Z — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) June 25, 2025

If you're not familiar with the tragic passing of Kaczynski's daughter and the fund he created to defeat childhood cancer in her memory, you can read about it here:

The Team Beans Infant Brain Tumor Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute was established in 2021 in memory of Francesca “Beans” Kaczynski. Beans passed away at nine months old on Christmas Eve 2020 of a rare brain tumor known as ATRT.

Pelosi probably thought she was making some kind of clever 'gotcha' statement with her post.

She wasn't, and Kaczynski let her know it:

Literally, there zero reason for me to use the 🤷 to understand why you would support that system https://t.co/mdYKFhnsSN — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) June 25, 2025

We all know why she supports that system. Her mother has been in Congress since God was a boy.

Others let her know it too:

It's not his fault your mom is a lich queen. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 25, 2025

Only a moron reads his tweet and thinks he’s making a cancer joke. Only a truly despicable person then invokes his dead child in response. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 25, 2025

Or, you know, he's pointing out that most of the Congressional leadership is on death's door one way or another.



Which means that they aren't invested in the day after tomorrow because they will not have to deal with the consequences of ripping up the floorboards for firewood. — ((DarkTechObserver)) (@DarkTechMonitor) June 25, 2025

Not content with the dragging she's getting on her original post, Pelosi doubled-down:

your daughter died of cancer and you’re making a cancer joke. That was the shrug. And I think you know that. PS I supported and congratulated Rep. Garcia, which you could’ve told from my timeline. — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) June 25, 2025

What a disgusting reply.

It's a good thing you've reminded him his daughter died of cancer. He might otherwise have forgotten about that.

It will always be fascinating that people like you will say things like this and think you're the good guy in this exchange. — The Science™ (@mreasycredit) June 25, 2025

Advertisement

Every. Single. Time.

My small, simple. straightforward piece of free, personal advice for the day; no matter the point you're making, don't use the dead child of the person you are addressing to make that point.

Safe, simple, straightforward. Thanks for coming to my Ted talk.https://t.co/6a9YWDhjBF — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) June 25, 2025

It's good advice. We doubt Pelosi will take it.

You need to delete this and apologize and maybe just maybe put the phone down and go take a walk. You’re turning into some of the terrible people you surround yourself with. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 25, 2025

When you're a Democrat and you've lost JoJoFromJerz, you may want to rethink your position.

In conclusion:

You are a ghoul. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) June 25, 2025

Yep, that about sums it up.

***