Vile: Christine Pelosi Scolds Andrew Kaczynski by Invoking His Defeat Childhood Cancer Fund

Amy
Amy | 8:20 PM on June 25, 2025
Various

CNN journalist Andrew Kaczynski posted the following observation on X yesterday:

It's a fair point, and one that should apply across the aisle.

Enter Christine Pelosi, who decided to take this opportunity to scold Kaczynski by using the #TeamBeans hashtag:

If you're not familiar with the tragic passing of Kaczynski's daughter and the fund he created to defeat childhood cancer in her memory, you can read about it here:

The Team Beans Infant Brain Tumor Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute was established in 2021 in memory of Francesca “Beans” Kaczynski. Beans passed away at nine months old on Christmas Eve 2020 of a rare brain tumor known as ATRT.

Pelosi probably thought she was making some kind of clever 'gotcha' statement with her post.

She wasn't, and Kaczynski let her know it:

We all know why she supports that system. Her mother has been in Congress since God was a boy.

Others let her know it too:

Not content with the dragging she's getting on her original post, Pelosi doubled-down:

What a disgusting reply.

Every. Single. Time.

It's good advice. We doubt Pelosi will take it.

When you're a Democrat and you've lost JoJoFromJerz, you may want to rethink your position.

In conclusion:

Yep, that about sums it up.

***

