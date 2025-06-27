Full disclosure, we saw Chris Murphy trending this morning and our first thought was, 'What did this hoser say or do this time?' And of course, there is plenty about Murphy pushing lies about our strikes in Iran and lots of people calling him a liar ... but this is also trending on the timeline.

And it's definitely more interesting than Murphy simply lying again and in an Enquirer sort of way.

Look, we know it's not mature journalism to gossip, but YOU GUYS, this was just too good not to share.

Fine, shame on us.

Take a look:

🚨 LOVE TRIANGLE: Democrats OUSTED After Affair 🚨



It has been reported that Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is seeing Tara McGowan, the CEO of the pro-Democratic news outlet Courier Newsroom.



After Murphy and his wife recently separated, the relationship started *wink* *wink*!… https://t.co/gq57CpOk9q pic.twitter.com/ywdVaRpD9D — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) June 27, 2025

Post continues *wink wink*:

Legislators have traditionally led honorable personal lives. With the caption, “not postponing joy,” McGowan posted a private Instagram selfie with Murphy. Senator’s New Relationship Sparks Media Ethics Debate Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, known for his vocal stance on gun control and frequent criticism of Republicans, is now at the center of discussions about media impartiality. Following his separation from his wife, Murphy has reportedly begun dating Tara McGowan, the CEO of Courier Newsroom, a media operation widely recognized for its pro-Democrat content and messaging. The relationship has intensified ongoing debates about the intersection of politics and media in America. News of the relationship emerged when McGowan shared a selfie with Murphy on her private Instagram account with the caption “not postponing joy,” signaling their relationship had moved beyond professional association. This personal development comes at a time when Murphy has increasingly positioned himself as a leading Democratic voice, particularly in his opposition to figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Media Connections Raise Impartiality Questions Critics point to this relationship as further evidence of what they describe as a troubling pattern of connections between Democratic politicians and media executives. The Courier Newsroom, led by McGowan, operates a network of newsrooms that critics characterize as partisan operations designed to promote Democratic messaging under the guise of local news coverage. This has raised questions about transparency in media operations and their political affiliations.

Told you.

Ok, fine. We've been making digs at Murphy for ditching his wife and kids for a younger 'media' woman for a while now, but seeing it reported as a real story elsewhere? *CHEF'S KISS*

Anytime you see a fancy new beard on a middle aged guy, you know a younger female is in his bed. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) June 27, 2025

*cough cough*

Don't forget the addition of hip new tennis shoes.

Murphy has always been wrong about everything and now we know he's a cheater too. — GoldieLee (@goldielee1012) June 27, 2025

Him and Ruben Gallego have a lot in common! — Mass Eruptions (@MassEruptions) June 27, 2025

Snap!

And ... accurate.

