Narrator: But He WAS Picking Her Apart: Chris Cuomo Claims He's NOT Picking on AOC As He Picks Her Apart

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:05 PM on June 26, 2025

Chris Cuomo gets so close every time, he almost gets it, but then for whatever reason, he pulls back a little. Like this bit he did on AOC. Dude. Bro. You ARE picking her apart because she deserves to be picked apart.

Check this out:

She's a lunatic. Deranged. Not to mention ignorant and a giant liar.

This is not about a 'form of Democrat,' this is truly about a fraud bartender playing pretend as a representative, doing real damage in the process. Since AOC was selected from her audition to be this new young Democratic Socialist, things in her party have only gotten more and more extreme. Don't get us wrong, Democrats were a mess before ol' Sandy danced her way into the public eye from behind the bar, but there has been more socialism and less democracy on the Left as of late.

Heck, Democrats in New York City just chose an outright socialist for their mayoral candidate. A guy who has issues with Israel and America in general. Socialism will not help the poor in NYC - that's probably why they didn't vote for him.

Wow, crazy, right?

The poor voted for the not-so-crazy-but-still-sucky Cuomo while the middle class and the rich voted for the socialist.

And mainly because people like AOC propped him up.

Just own it, Chris. You were picking her apart. Be honest, it makes things much easier.

