1 Year Ago the Dem/Media 'Cheap Fakes' and 'Sharp As a Tack' Defenses...
DEM Rep. Mark Pocan Doubles Down on Telling a Jew to Go Back...
Yes, Potato, We Know: Stelter Confirms That the Media's Job Is Not News,...
Make It STOP: Don Lemon and Harry Sisson's New 'Strut' Video Makes Us...

David Hogg and Other Lefties LOSE IT After SCOTUS Rules Against Activist Judges and FOR Parental Rights

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on June 27, 2025
Meme

Welp, David Hogg seems to be having a normal one.

Wonder if he's a little upset with the SCOTUS ruling against him in all ways today. Well, against activist federal judges trying to keep Trump from doing his job and for parents who don't want their kids inundated with adult content at school.

Almost as if the Constitution itself is Hogg's kryptonite.

Awww, poor lil guy. 

Heh.

HAAAAAA ... we see what he did there.

There's ALWAYS a post.

It certainly couldn't hurt.

David Hogg isn't the only one throwing a fit today.

They are fully owned by the Constitution.

Fixed it for him.

What?

SCOTUS abides by the Constitution.

That's not backwards, that's reality.

*POPCORN* AOC Ripping Into 'Democrat Establishment' Over Zohran Mamdani Is Hilariously SATISFYING (Watch)
Sam J.
WUT?

Thinking this person might need to read the actual Constitution. Just sayin'.

We also dropped in on BlueSky because we figured the screeching would be the loudest there. We weren't disappointed.

So am I reading this court decision correctly? We now have 50 micronations with their own laws interpreting the U.S. Constitution wholly separate from one another? But there's one guy with private law enforcement who is immune from all punishment who can do whatever he wants in those 50 states? - Ben Collins

Hey SCOTUS, my faith is undermined when only books about cisgender and hetero people are read to my children. When schools norm that instead of what is truly representative of people. If books about LGBTQ+ characters are about “sex” and “gender ideology,” so are books about straight cis characters. - California Cat

I guess I'm really illiterate. I read the Constitution & there are parts that seem straight forward, absolutely understandable English. Six Supreme Court Justices appear to have "alternate reality" interpretations. The corrupt, vile SCOTUS might as well close the door & hand Trump the keys. - Ancient Tech

Yes, BlueSky realized what many of us were doing and stopped allowing us to embed posts from their site. That doesn't mean we won't still go there and snag 'em, though.

Absolutely worst SCOTUS ever. Antebellum S-Courts at least have the excuse, however weak & immoral, that they enforced their time's status quo. They applied laws as then existed.This court flaunts its contempt for the Constitution and for the nation's mores. They maximally fail their purpose. - John Pontoon

Self-inflicted wound from SCOTUS. They are in-bed with the Administration. The clearly written 14th Amendment is apparently dead. Grr!🤬 Canada is looking better all the time. - Jill Wenner

Buy-bye, Jill.

