Minneapolis Posts Downloadable Signs for Property Owners to Post Banning Immigration Enforcement

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on December 23, 2025
Meme

With immigration enforcement on the rise in the city, Minneapolis has decided to take one extra step to obstruct ICE agents from doing their jobs. This editor isn't a lawyer (that would be Aaron Walker), but this gesture seems to be a mostly symbolic one. The city has posted on its website downloadable signs that property owners can post to let the feds know they're on private property and are not authorized to enforce immigration laws.

The signs read:

This is private property: Use by any federal, state, or local government entity or personnel is not authorized for staging, processing, operations, or similar uses for civil immigration enforcement

This reminds us of the City of Saint Paul sending a strongly worded letter to ICE, letting them know that city parking lots are for park visitors only and are not to be used for staging purposes or any other enforcement activities.

The downloadable signs come with a disclaimer: "If you use this signage, you are doing so at your own discretion and assume any legal risks."

Just think of all the libs who will print these signs and tape them to their living room windows. That will stop ICE.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.


ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA SANCTUARY CITIES

