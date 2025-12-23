Minneapolis Posts Downloadable Signs for Property Owners to Post Banning Immigration Enforcement

With immigration enforcement on the rise in the city, Minneapolis has decided to take one extra step to obstruct ICE agents from doing their jobs. This editor isn't a lawyer (that would be Aaron Walker), but this gesture seems to be a mostly symbolic one. The city has posted on its website downloadable signs that property owners can post to let the feds know they're on private property and are not authorized to enforce immigration laws.

Private property owners and leaseholders: You can post a notice on your private property saying you do not authorize certain immigration enforcement activities. More info: https://t.co/oSEL9xidg7 pic.twitter.com/BoA97fOMmQ — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) December 22, 2025

The signs read:

This is private property: Use by any federal, state, or local government entity or personnel is not authorized for staging, processing, operations, or similar uses for civil immigration enforcement

This reminds us of the City of Saint Paul sending a strongly worded letter to ICE, letting them know that city parking lots are for park visitors only and are not to be used for staging purposes or any other enforcement activities.

The downloadable signs come with a disclaimer: "If you use this signage, you are doing so at your own discretion and assume any legal risks."

You can post it but it’s irrelevant. — MillerTime (@ItsMillerC) December 23, 2025

And that notice is legally meaningless — JG (@J_2the_G) December 22, 2025

The sign will make it easy to flag those properties for extra enforcement. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) December 23, 2025

This isn't going to end well for you folks. — Sandra D (@Sandra4Heroes) December 23, 2025

Can they post notice that they do not authorize certain other law enforcement activities as well? — Donna Pinon (@Donna_Pinon) December 23, 2025

On the contrary, I’ll post a sign offering to help — KRTappe (@TappeKirsten) December 23, 2025

Please don’t shop at any place that posts this. — Dom Pagnotti (@Craft_Tears) December 23, 2025

The City of Minneapolis is literally telling the public to commit a federal crime and then saying, good luck in court 😂 — America Only 🇺🇲 (@HeartlandSam) December 23, 2025

Cool. Can I get one that says I don’t authorize my tax dollars paying for services for non-citizens. — The Opulent C-R-A-I-G (@CLennyWiebs) December 23, 2025

*Read the small print at the bottom. — Black (@Shannon34679103) December 23, 2025

You can post all the signs you want, but it won't make them true. The Supremacy Clause is a thing. — Sylvia Grigulis 🦬🏵️ (@GrigulisSylvia) December 23, 2025

Nothing like advocating for the violation of federal law. — MonsieurPaul (@Msrpaul1) December 23, 2025

So the City of Minneapolis is openly working against the government?



Interesting... — Lupus Noctem (@SanctumArcana) December 23, 2025

You are such an embarrassment. — Proud Conservative (@rockinoutwitmy) December 23, 2025

Just think of all the libs who will print these signs and tape them to their living room windows. That will stop ICE.

