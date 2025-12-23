Rosie Qualms: Comedian O’Donnell to Keep Railing Against Trump Online But Without Saying His Name

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell released her New Year’s resolution a little early this year. She says she’ll keep talking about the ‘damage’ President Donald Trump is doing to America and the world, but she’ll stop using his name when she does so. We assume that means Trump is still living rent-free in her head, but his name no longer appears on the lease.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

LMFAO! Rosie O'Donnell, suffering from severe TDS, says she's DONE letting President Trump infiltrate her brain, is now refusing to use his name because it's just TOO MUCH. "There's no reason to let him have space in my brain and heart." "Never using his name. Never getting him a seat at my table." This is a mental illness that needs treatment! Pathetic.

Here’s her latest TikTok video, as discussed on Fox News. (WATCH)

🚨 LMFAO! Rosie O'Donnell, suffering from severe TDS, says she's DONE letting President Trump infiltrate her brain, is now refusing to use his name because it's just TOO MUCH



"There's no reason to let him have space in my brain and heart." 😭



"Never using his name. Never… pic.twitter.com/iYByn8J6Rq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 23, 2025

as she records herself talking about him over and over and over and over again lol — market(ing)man (@Dboybruh) December 23, 2025

She is pitiful. Good grief! — RedAlways (@PATRIOT2117) December 23, 2025

Absolutely! I will never understand how anyone let’s another person affect them like this! — RedAlways (@PATRIOT2117) December 23, 2025

Very sad to watch. It's affecting her family. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 23, 2025

O’Donnell recently discussed how her Trump Derangement Syndrome was adversely affecting her child. We covered it here.

Even with it damaging her family, posters say O’Donnell is never going to stop obsessing over Trump. (WATCH)

"I'm done with Donald." - Rosie O'Donnell, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 pic.twitter.com/48IBflmpKe — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) October 31, 2024

did she say her therapist is having a hard time trying to help her ? — Danny croghan (@Geekman74656) December 23, 2025

Rosie telling her Irish psychiatrist that “this time” she’s really booting Donald J. Trump name from her vernacular pic.twitter.com/bpaGBmBRqh — WhiskeyTexasFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) December 23, 2025

Unfortunately for her, TDS is not covered under Obamacare 😂 pic.twitter.com/DlTKga6GaZ — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 23, 2025

Don’t give Elizabeth Warren any ideas 😆 — The Questionable Gardner (@T_Q_Gardner) December 23, 2025

‘Today, Elizabeth Warren introduced the Obamacare Emerald Plan for mentally ill expats living in Ireland.’

Posters say O’Donnell’s hate is ultimately hurting her, and not Trump.

Obsessive behaviour of any kind is at the very least bordering on mental illness. Obsessive hatred especially so. It doesn’t harm the person you hate; it harms the person who harbours the hate. — Laura✡️Marcus🇬🇧🇮🇱🤟🎗️ (@MissLauraMarcus) December 23, 2025

Advertisement

"I won't let him have space in my brain", yet takes the time to post this rant. Self awareness is not one of O'Donnell's strong points. — James Casserly (@Casserly_Rock) December 23, 2025

She may quit saying his name, for a day or two 😂🤣😂,but she’s obsessed with him. pic.twitter.com/22fOYS5fR5 — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) December 23, 2025

"I'm not going to say his name, but I'm still obsessed with him & will talk about him nonstop. That'll show them!!" 🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/vteth6lhHT — Patriot Erin (@PatriotErin) December 23, 2025

At least we can show her the TRUMP Class Battleships 😂 — Patriot Forge USA 🇺🇸 (@PatriotForgeUSA) December 23, 2025

Please don’t. Her poor therapist is already overburdened as it is.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative commentary that eviscerates the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.