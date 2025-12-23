Rosie Qualms: Comedian O’Donnell to Keep Railing Against Trump Online But Without Saying His Name

The Color Derple: Tim Walz Laughably Plays the ‘White Supremacy’ Card on JD...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:30 PM on December 23, 2025
Twitter

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell released her New Year’s resolution a little early this year. She says she’ll keep talking about the ‘damage’ President Donald Trump is doing to America and the world, but she’ll stop using his name when she does so. We assume that means Trump is still living rent-free in her head, but his name no longer appears on the lease.

Here’s more. (READ)

LMFAO! Rosie O'Donnell, suffering from severe TDS, says she's DONE letting President Trump infiltrate her brain, is now refusing to use his name because it's just TOO MUCH.

"There's no reason to let him have space in my brain and heart."

"Never using his name. Never getting him a seat at my table."

This is a mental illness that needs treatment! Pathetic.

Here’s her latest TikTok video, as discussed on Fox News. (WATCH)

O’Donnell recently discussed how her Trump Derangement Syndrome was adversely affecting her child. We covered it here.

Even with it damaging her family, posters say O’Donnell is never going to stop obsessing over Trump. (WATCH)

‘Today, Elizabeth Warren introduced the Obamacare Emerald Plan for mentally ill expats living in Ireland.’

Posters say O’Donnell’s hate is ultimately hurting her, and not Trump.

Please don’t. Her poor therapist is already overburdened as it is.

