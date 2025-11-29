Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
Thrall in the Family: Rosie O’Donnell Tells Jim Acosta Her Autistic Daughter Is Showing Signs of TDS

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:01 AM on November 29, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

Trump Derangement Syndrome is contagious, and Ireland resident Rosie O’Donnell appears to have passed the mental illness and its irrational hate of President Donald Trump on to her autistic daughter. She recently discussed the situation with her mirror image, Jim Acosta.

Start here. (READ)

Rosie O'Donnell reveals her TDS has rubbed off on her autistic daughter

"My daughter is now saying, 'D*mn him, d*mn Trump.' And smashing her hand on the table."

"And I said, 'Wow, honey, what are you thinking?' And she said, 'He made us move in order for our own safety! And it's now he's destroying the country!'"

"She lives here, she hears what I'm saying ... I think to myself, 'You don't want to give this [TDS] to her.'"

Here’s the segment from Acosta’s podcast. (WATCH)

It does feel like we’re seeing double.

We’ve discussed this before, but it’s uncanny how so many TDS-sufferers adopt or morph into the same look.

And he still has TDS.

Commenters say O’Donnell’s rantings of Trump-hate around her daughter are abusive, and Ireland’s version of CPS needs to be alerted.

O’Donnell seems not to understand that Trump lives rent-free in her head. Wherever she goes, he goes, even all the way to the Emerald Isle.

