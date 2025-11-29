Thrall in the Family: Rosie O’Donnell Tells Jim Acosta Her Autistic Daughter Is Showing Signs of TDS

Trump Derangement Syndrome is contagious, and Ireland resident Rosie O’Donnell appears to have passed the mental illness and its irrational hate of President Donald Trump on to her autistic daughter. She recently discussed the situation with her mirror image, Jim Acosta.

Rosie O'Donnell reveals her TDS has rubbed off on her autistic daughter "My daughter is now saying, 'D*mn him, d*mn Trump.' And smashing her hand on the table." "And I said, 'Wow, honey, what are you thinking?' And she said, 'He made us move in order for our own safety! And it's now he's destroying the country!'" "She lives here, she hears what I'm saying ... I think to myself, 'You don't want to give this [TDS] to her.'"

Here’s the segment from Acosta’s podcast. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Rosie O'Donnell reveals her TDS has rubbed off on her autistic daughter☹️



"My daughter is now saying, 'D*mn him, d*mn Trump.' And smashing her hand on the table."



"And I said, 'Wow, honey, what are you thinking?' And she said, 'He made us move in order for our own… pic.twitter.com/bt4Cpg3c3Q — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 28, 2025

Instead of being concerned, this vile and reprehensible human, Acosta, loves it. These people are gone.. pic.twitter.com/GnEEA9zuGp — Verus (@GreatIsVerus) November 29, 2025

Rosie O'Donnell interviewing Rosie O'Donnell — Kory Beganics (@KoryBeganics) November 29, 2025

It does feel like we’re seeing double.

We’ve discussed this before, but it’s uncanny how so many TDS-sufferers adopt or morph into the same look.

lowkey thought rosie was on the left until i looked to the right — wahtashiwa (@wahtashiwa) November 29, 2025

Is she the left or the right one?



Oh I just saw the label. — Sambid Wasti (@SambidWasti) November 29, 2025

It's pretty amazing that Jim Acosta managed to secure an interview with himself from 20 years in the future. — Christopher Webb (@elguaposhedges) November 29, 2025

And he still has TDS.

Commenters say O’Donnell’s rantings of Trump-hate around her daughter are abusive, and Ireland’s version of CPS needs to be alerted.

Rosie’s so consumed by Trump hate that she’s poisoning her own autistic daughter with it. Passing TDS to a vulnerable kid isn’t activism; it’s neglect. Time for her to do some self-reflection before it does more damage. Poor kid 💔 — Edamommy (@Edamommy03) November 28, 2025

Horrible! Doesn’t Rosie know that autistic people can have hyper focus on things, and very black & white thinking? What Rosie is doing is child abuse. Neither of them were ever in danger. — Ms. Pistolicious (@mspistolicious) November 29, 2025

She’s making her daughter miserable because she’s a complete idiot. — The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) November 28, 2025

So, let me understand this. Rosie moved out of the US to get away from Trump, only to go to Ireland, where she has done nothing but get online and talk about Trump. She has been so obsessed by it, she has an autistic daughter, also ranting about Trump? Wow! TDS at its finest! — Susan Loveland (@lorrieloveland) November 29, 2025

O’Donnell seems not to understand that Trump lives rent-free in her head. Wherever she goes, he goes, even all the way to the Emerald Isle.

