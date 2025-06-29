YUGE --> Senate Clears Key Procedural Vote on Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
Chuck Schumer's EMBARRASSING Big Beautiful Bill Tantrum Sets Nancy Pelosi Up for BIG Beautiful Trolling

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:20 AM on June 29, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy readers know, Trump's Big Beautiful Bill passed a significant hurdle in the Senate last night when they voted on a motion to proceed to final debate. It passed with 51 yeas and 49 nays, every Democrat and two Republicans, Sens. Thom Tillis, N.C., and Rand Paul, Ky., voted against it.

It's always our 'side' that holds out.

*sigh*

Anyway, we digress, as usual. 

This morning, Nancy Pelosi is trending on X, and it's all because Chuck Schumer spent his entire evening on X pouting, tantruming, shrieking, and complaining over the Big Beautiful Bill. After all, you know, that's all he knows how to do. But why is Nancy trending? Well, because of this little nugget.

They passed Obamacare in the dead of night on Christmas Eve.

Nancy Pelosi told us they had to pass it so we could see what's in it.

Awww, the trolling.

It all started here - ok, technically it started long ago, but last night's tantrum started here:

Because saving tax cuts that benefit 80% of Americans and cutting fraud from Medicaid is so RADICAL.

Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent
justmindy
C'mon, Chuck, they have to pass it so we can read it. Isn't that what Democrats said about Obamacare?

Remember when Democrats told coal miners and other blue-collar workers they should learn to code when they were destroying our energy independence with snake oil, aka green energy?

We do.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Nobody was squirming.

Poor Chuck. He still hasn't figured out that no matter how many times he repeats a lie, it doesn't make it true.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE NANCY PELOSI REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

