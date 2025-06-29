Chuck Schumer's EMBARRASSING Big Beautiful Bill Tantrum Sets Nancy Pelosi Up for BIG Beautiful Trolling

As Twitchy readers know, Trump's Big Beautiful Bill passed a significant hurdle in the Senate last night when they voted on a motion to proceed to final debate. It passed with 51 yeas and 49 nays, every Democrat and two Republicans, Sens. Thom Tillis, N.C., and Rand Paul, Ky., voted against it.

Advertisement

It's always our 'side' that holds out.

*sigh*

Anyway, we digress, as usual.

This morning, Nancy Pelosi is trending on X, and it's all because Chuck Schumer spent his entire evening on X pouting, tantruming, shrieking, and complaining over the Big Beautiful Bill. After all, you know, that's all he knows how to do. But why is Nancy trending? Well, because of this little nugget.

FROM THE SENATE FLOOR: I objected to stop Republicans moving forward on their Big, Ugly Bill until they read every single word of it to the American people



They are scrambling to pass their radical bill, released in the dead of night, praying Americans don’t realize what’s in it pic.twitter.com/ihxuwKapVt — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 29, 2025

They passed Obamacare in the dead of night on Christmas Eve.

Nancy Pelosi told us they had to pass it so we could see what's in it.

Awww, the trolling.

It all started here - ok, technically it started long ago, but last night's tantrum started here:

What did Republicans do in the dead of night last night?



They made their bill even worse than any draft we have seen.



Worse on health care.

Worse on SNAP.

Worse on the deficit.



All to cater to the radicals in the House and Senate. pic.twitter.com/ZkEFrZoS01 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 28, 2025

Because saving tax cuts that benefit 80% of Americans and cutting fraud from Medicaid is so RADICAL.

Republicans are moving forward with a radical thousand-page bill without knowing how many TRILLIONS it will cost.



That means higher costs to buy homes and cars, higher credit card bills, and saddling future generations with debt.



Why? All to give tax cuts to the rich. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 28, 2025

C'mon, Chuck, they have to pass it so we can read it. Isn't that what Democrats said about Obamacare?

The last-minute changes to the Big, Ugly Bill were written to do one thing:



To kill America’s clean energy



Projects will shut down, 840K jobs will be lost, and Americans will pay hundreds more a year on electricity



All because the GOP is beholden to the fossil fuel industry — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 28, 2025

Remember when Democrats told coal miners and other blue-collar workers they should learn to code when they were destroying our energy independence with snake oil, aka green energy?

We do.

NOW: I just objected to the Republicans moving forward on their Big, Ugly Bill without reading it on the Senate floor



If Republicans actually want their own constituents to pay for tax breaks for billionaires at the expense of healthcare and food assistance, then at least they… https://t.co/XFE33OhKAo — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 29, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I know damn well the Republicans haven't read this bill.



So, we’re going to make them. pic.twitter.com/wGk2LjvIjw — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 29, 2025

Nobody was squirming.

FROM THE SENATE FLOOR: I objected to stop Republicans moving forward on their Big, Ugly Bill until they read every single word of it to the American people



They are scrambling to pass their radical bill, released in the dead of night, praying Americans don’t realize what’s in it pic.twitter.com/ihxuwKapVt — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 29, 2025

Advertisement

Poor Chuck. He still hasn't figured out that no matter how many times he repeats a lie, it doesn't make it true.

============================================================

Related:

YUGE --> Senate Clears Key Procedural Vote on Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Guess SHE Really Made Him Cry: J.K. Rowling Shares a MASSIVE Trophy In Her Fight to Protect Women

As Least He's Consistent? Bill Kristol Sinks to New Low That's Even Low for HIM (That's Saying Something)

Because of COURSE: How Barack Obama FINALLY Broke His Silence After Iranian Strikes Is Just SOOOO Him

David Hogg and Other Lefties LOSE IT After SCOTUS Rules Against Activist Judges and FOR Parental Rights

============================================================