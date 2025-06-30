'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW

This post from InfantryDort calling those who accuse anyone of speaking out against Muslim countries is incredibly powerful, but also disturbing. While we believe it's important enough to cover, we also understand that some of the things he mentions having witnessed in these countries are very difficult to read. So, consider this not so much a warning, but a heads up.

Oh, and the next time someone accuses you of being Islamophobic, send them his post or this article.

Take a look:

Nah, you guys know what? I’m just gonna come out and say it. And when I’m done saying it, tell me if it’s “blatant Islamophobia” or just…. you know… reality. Let me explain to you some of the things I witnessed with my very own eyes in multiple Muslim countries. This will not… https://t.co/Zmn2zEIi5Z

Post continues:

... be for the weak or faint of heart.

1. They didn’t just massacre one another in Baghdad, they chopped each other up into little pieces and stuffed them in underground vats. SPC Plocica was the only one with a strong enough stomach to fish the pieces out with a coat hanger so we could confirm the report. Don’t worry @Primz94933160 was there too as a witness. Rib cages with rotted flesh, pieces of legs with shoes attached, arms, hands, you name it. It was the most disgusting thing I’ve seen with my two eyes.

2. The obsession with having sex with children or feminine men. The saying over there was women are for breeding and men are for fun. We had to protect our fairer looking male Soldiers from being molested CONSTANTLY. But that isn’t the worst part. I once stumbled upon an Afghan colonel r*ping his 11 year old assistant, I heard the unholy noises emanating from his tent on our FOB. When I moved to interdict I was stopped for fear of a Green on Blue incident. And then we were all “educated” on the fact that this was CULTURALLY ACCEPTABLE FOR THEM TO DO. It was as normal as breathing.

3. Women are less than nothing to them. I would always ask how many children elders had for small talk. They could have 10 kids. 7 daughters and 3 sons. What will they tell you? They have 3 sons. I watched a man carrying his dead daughter in his arms to my FOB. She died due to a malfunctioned bomb we dropped. That didn’t matter to him. He dropped her on the ground with a stone cold face and demanded we pay him. She was f*****g NOTHING to him. He left the body with us and walked away counting his money.

4. Some of them have sex with animals. Ask me if I saw a man from COP 763 in east Baghdad mount a donkey in the middle of the night through a RAID FLIR camera. Because the answer will be yes.

5. They did heinous things in battle. Suicide bombings. Using their own wives as human shields. Using children as shields. Shooting from mosques. Spitting at our working dogs… or worse.

This all sounds crazy right? And I bet my comment section will flow with similar horror stories.

It almost sounds like I’m making it up huh?

I wish I was. I really do.

I know good Muslims in America. One of them is among my closest friends. But he’s passed through the American filter…HEAVILY. I can safely say he is literally one of us. My question for you is, how are you not “Islamophobic”?

My assessment comes from 4 total years immersed in multiple Islamic nations.

I wish I could say I’m sorry that I’m an inconvenient truth teller against your agenda.

But I’m not sorry at all. You must open your eyes. You MUST see this is a problem. Don’t you? How can you not?