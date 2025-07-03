Hakeem Jeffries Under Fire for Filibuster from... Hakeem Jeffries, and You Guys, This Old Post Is a DOOZY

Hakeem Jeffries has been on the floor filibustering Trump's Big Beautiful Bill for about six hours at the time of this writing. Oh, he knows the bill is going to pass, but he's trying to delay it so Trump doesn't get to sign it before the Fourth of July. In other words, he's being a petty douche because that's all he can do and that's exactly who he is.

Did we mention he's also a giant hypocrite?

Good times.

🚨 HEY HAKEEM!



Can we get an update on this?! pic.twitter.com/OMomtNbehv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2025

Not only did he speak out against the filibuster, but he also compared it to Jim Crow.

Gosh, guess he wasn't exactly against the filibuster, now was he?

Lmao. Theres always a tweet. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) July 3, 2025

True story. There is ALWAYS a tweet.

The Democrats are such hypocrites; all they care about is power — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 3, 2025

Imagine that a tweet from Hakeem that contradicts his actions — Deann Richardson NO DMs (@deannr58) July 3, 2025

We're SHOCKED.

Nick, he’s going to ask you to pay him reparations — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) July 3, 2025

HA! Annnd now we're dead.

Hakeem is just confirming why he deserves his horrible approval rating. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 3, 2025

Indeed.

Yup, there's a reason their approval ratings continue to suck wind.

Keep it up, Hakeem.

Heh.

