The 'Gender-Affirming Care' Bubble Has Burst

Hakeem Jeffries Under Fire for Filibuster from... Hakeem Jeffries, and You Guys, This Old Post Is a DOOZY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on July 03, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Hakeem Jeffries has been on the floor filibustering Trump's Big Beautiful Bill for about six hours at the time of this writing. Oh, he knows the bill is going to pass, but he's trying to delay it so Trump doesn't get to sign it before the Fourth of July. In other words, he's being a petty douche because that's all he can do and that's exactly who he is.

Did we mention he's also a giant hypocrite?

Good times.

Not only did he speak out against the filibuster, but he also compared it to Jim Crow.

Gosh, guess he wasn't exactly against the filibuster, now was he?

True story. There is ALWAYS a tweet.

We're SHOCKED.

HA! Annnd now we're dead.

Indeed.

Yup, there's a reason their approval ratings continue to suck wind. 

Keep it up, Hakeem. 

