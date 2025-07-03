WOW! WATCH Closely Who Dems Remove from Behind a Babbling Hakeem Jeffries and WHO They Replace Her With

House Democrats can't stay awake even as their 'leader' babbles on about things that don't matter to try and block the inevitable passing of the Big Beautiful Bill. Hey, we don't blame them, Jeffries doesn't have an original thought in his noggin' and comes across as nothing more than a Dollar Store Obama.

And here's the moment when @Marcy_Kaptur got the tap on the shoulder from Democrat staff to leave and be replaced by Delaware Representative McBride https://t.co/PdmOtRGSwM pic.twitter.com/4LGb8WGc1E — Ben Petersen (@bennpetersen) July 3, 2025

And while it's obvious they're removing Rep. Kaptur because she can't stay awake, who they replace her with says so much.

Well if this isn’t symbolic of who comes first on the Democratic totem pole https://t.co/ALOuZGeFpA — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 3, 2025

It's true.

For Democrats, everything is about their agenda. Are there plenty of white male Democrats in Congress? Sure. But if they put a white guy behind Jeffries it could send the wrong message.

Wait, they did put a white guy behind Jeffries.

Ahem.

Our bad.

Replacing women. That's their thing. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) July 3, 2025

Ain't that the truth?

*cough cough*

Oh my gosh How can anyone regard the Dems with any respect, such a clown group show. — Marianne (@Uffind1Marianne) July 3, 2025

So basically, Democrats just replaced a black woman with a white, mentally ill, man in a dress.

That reads.

