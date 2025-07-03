VIP
The 'Gender-Affirming Care' Bubble Has Burst
Teetering Tater: Brian Stelter Melts Down Over Paramount/CBS News Paying Out Millions to...
Etsy Threatened With Boycott for Alligator Alcatraz Merchandise; Woman Threatens Assault
G/O Media Sells Off Its Woke Video Game Site in Fire Sale
Daily Mail: Boulder Terror Suspect's Wife Struggles With Modesty In ICE Detention

WOW! WATCH Closely Who Dems Remove from Behind a Babbling Hakeem Jeffries and WHO They Replace Her With

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on July 03, 2025
Meme

House Democrats can't stay awake even as their 'leader' babbles on about things that don't matter to try and block the inevitable passing of the Big Beautiful Bill. Hey, we don't blame them, Jeffries doesn't have an original thought in his noggin' and comes across as nothing more than a Dollar Store Obama.

And while it's obvious they're removing Rep. Kaptur because she can't stay awake, who they replace her with says so much.

It's true.

For Democrats, everything is about their agenda. Are there plenty of white male Democrats in Congress? Sure. But if they put a white guy behind Jeffries it could send the wrong message.

Wait, they did put a white guy behind Jeffries. 

Ahem.

Our bad.

Ain't that the truth?

*cough cough*

So basically, Democrats just replaced a black woman with a white, mentally ill, man in a dress.

That reads.

