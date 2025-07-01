'Dishonesty Off the CHARTS!' JD Vance Legit Nukes Matt Yglesias for Cowardly Subtweeting Him on Medicaid

How very brave of Matt Yglesias to talk smack about JD Vance on Medicaid without bothering to tag him. This is what people do when they want to make an example of someone without having to give them the opportunity to defend their post. Oftentimes, the person posting will also take it out of context to make some sideways dig and entertain their less-than-thoughtful followers.

Advertisement

Like this:

Millions of people losing their health insurance is not “immaterial.” pic.twitter.com/TkO2sT6ceS — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 1, 2025

That's not what he said, though.

Ygelsias knows this, but couldn't be bothered to dialogue with the vice president.

By “people” you mean illegal immigrants.

Why do I have to pay for my health insurance, copays and coinsurances AND also pay for health insurance, which has no copays or coinsurances, for “people” who don’t belong in this country?

GFY pic.twitter.com/yoQG7LcTdu — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) July 1, 2025

You write for trash Bloomberg - 😂😂😂😂😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 1, 2025

My hard earned tax dollars should not fund healthcare for illegals.

We can’t afford it. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) July 1, 2025

This ain't rocket science.

Luckily, Vance saw it. BOY HOWDY, did he see it:

This guy wants to bankrupt Medicaid by importing millions of illegal immigrants and giving them healthcare that ought by right go to his fellow citizens. Now he pretends to care about them.



The dishonesty is off the charts. https://t.co/M1h9dZG5Lc — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 1, 2025

This is Matt Yglesias we're talking about; it's not like anyone expects him to be all that honest in the first place.

Vance continues:

Not importing millions of illegal immigrants and giving them benefits is the only way to save the country—and its finances. That policy is far more important than any other provision of this bill. — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 1, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

============================================================

Related:

OOF! Joel Berry TROUNCES 'Jessica' Riedl for Threatening Babylon Bee Staff Over a Story THEY Didn't Write

WHOA ... NEW Info from Suspected Idaho Gunman's Social Media Released and It's WORSE Than We Thought

She Learned NOTHING: Kathy Griffin Posts Grotesque 'Headless' TikTok Including Donald Trump

Read It and WEEP, Democrats! EPIC Thread on Medicaid Cuts BRUTALLY Debunks the Left's LIES

'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW

============================================================