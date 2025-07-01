Breaking: Leader John Thune Says There's a Deal on the Big Beautiful Bill
DOJ Charges 324 People for Over $14.6 Billion in Fraudulent Health Care Claims

'Dishonesty Off the CHARTS!' JD Vance Legit Nukes Matt Yglesias for Cowardly Subtweeting Him on Medicaid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on July 01, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

How very brave of Matt Yglesias to talk smack about JD Vance on Medicaid without bothering to tag him. This is what people do when they want to make an example of someone without having to give them the opportunity to defend their post. Oftentimes, the person posting will also take it out of context to make some sideways dig and entertain their less-than-thoughtful followers.

Like this:

That's not what he said, though.

Ygelsias knows this, but couldn't be bothered to dialogue with the vice president. 

This ain't rocket science.

Luckily, Vance saw it. BOY HOWDY, did he see it:

This is Matt Yglesias we're talking about; it's not like anyone expects him to be all that honest in the first place.

Vance continues:

Winner winner chicken dinner.

