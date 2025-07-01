Breaking: Leader John Thune Says There's a Deal on the Big Beautiful Bill
'Dishonesty Off the CHARTS!' JD Vance Legit Nukes Matt Yglesias for Cowardly Subtweeting...
There's Always a Tweet: Bob Vylan Should REALLY Check Out Their Old Post...
VIP
One Portland Woman's Fight Against Antifa Is VERY Revealing in Many Ways, Bad...
WHOA ... NEW Info From Suspected Idaho Gunman's Social Media Released and It's...
Well, DUH! Gallup Polls Reveals What Everyone Knew About Who Is Proud to...
Disney/Pixar’s ‘Elio’ Is a Flop But Original Queer-Coded Version of the Film Would...
VIP
Lancet Study Says More Than 14 Million People Could Die From US Foreign...
Democratic ‘Thinkers’ Already Plotting Project 2029
Unsolved Mystery: Why Does Democrat Tim Walz NOT Appeal to Heterosexual, White Male...
Charles Payne Points Out Just How Massively Jaguar's Woke Rebranding Effort Backfired
Megyn Kelly: Preferred Pronouns An Effort to Override Instincts That Are There for...
Zohran Mamdani: Growing Up in the Third World Gives You a Different View...
DOJ Charges 324 People for Over $14.6 Billion in Fraudulent Health Care Claims

OOF! Joel Berry TROUNCES 'Jessica' Riedl for Threatening Babylon Bee Staff Over a Story THEY Didn't Write

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on July 01, 2025
imgflip

It would appear that The Dispatch's newest writer, Brian ... sorry ... Jessica Riedl, was very angry at Not the Bee for posting a picture of her family that was readily available on Facebook. Except, of course, Riedl had the wrong site and went after The Babylon Bee WHICH is a different site.

Advertisement

Not only did Riedl post publicly about the story, dragging Joel Berry (who is not the editor of Not the Bee), but he was also apparently personally threatening staff at The Babylon Bee in private messages.

One might question the mental health of someone behaving this way.

Ahem.

Berry fired back very publicly this morning, and with good reason. Personally threatening people? C'mon.

Shocker.

So, publicly available. It's not as if Not the Bee somehow snuck into Brian's page, which was somehow locked down, and snagged a private picture to expose him. No. It was on Facebook for the entire world to see. His page isn't even private.

Recommended

WHOA ... NEW Info From Suspected Idaho Gunman's Social Media Released and It's WORSE Than We Thought
Sam J.
Advertisement

Same, bro. Same.

Ding ding ding.

It's the reality of what happens when you are online.

Great pick, Dispatch.

Aces.

============================================================

Related:

WHOA ... NEW Info from Suspected Idaho Gunman's Social Media Released and It's WORSE Than We Thought

She Learned NOTHING: Kathy Griffin Posts Grotesque 'Headless' TikTok Including Donald Trump

Read It and WEEP, Democrats! EPIC Thread on Medicaid Cuts BRUTALLY Debunks the Left's LIES

'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW

Not All Heroes Wear CAPES! Adam Schiff Filming Himself After Working Late (the Horror) Goes So WRONG -Vid

============================================================

Tags:

REPUBLICAN PARTY TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA ... NEW Info From Suspected Idaho Gunman's Social Media Released and It's WORSE Than We Thought
Sam J.
'Dishonesty Off the CHARTS!' JD Vance Legit Nukes Matt Yglesias for Cowardly Subtweeting Him on Medicaid
Sam J.
Breaking: Leader John Thune Says There's a Deal on the Big Beautiful Bill
Amy Curtis
There's Always a Tweet: Bob Vylan Should REALLY Check Out Their Old Post About 'Dumb Dumbs'
Grateful Calvin
Charles Payne Points Out Just How Massively Jaguar's Woke Rebranding Effort Backfired
Doug P.
Well, DUH! Gallup Polls Reveals What Everyone Knew About Who Is Proud to Be American
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WHOA ... NEW Info From Suspected Idaho Gunman's Social Media Released and It's WORSE Than We Thought Sam J.
Advertisement