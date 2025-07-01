OOF! Joel Berry TROUNCES 'Jessica' Riedl for Threatening Babylon Bee Staff Over a Story THEY Didn't Write

It would appear that The Dispatch's newest writer, Brian ... sorry ... Jessica Riedl, was very angry at Not the Bee for posting a picture of her family that was readily available on Facebook. Except, of course, Riedl had the wrong site and went after The Babylon Bee WHICH is a different site.

Advertisement

Not only did Riedl post publicly about the story, dragging Joel Berry (who is not the editor of Not the Bee), but he was also apparently personally threatening staff at The Babylon Bee in private messages.

One might question the mental health of someone behaving this way.

Ahem.

Berry fired back very publicly this morning, and with good reason. Personally threatening people? C'mon.

This autogynephilic pervert spent all last night crashing out and personally threatening staff at The Babylon Bee over DMs and he didn’t even have the right site. He had us confused with Not The Bee, which Kyle and I don’t run. pic.twitter.com/Q0CqvoGGsg — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 1, 2025

Shocker.

The photo in question, which has since been taken down by NTB, shows “Jessica,” whose real name is Brian, with his family, who he cruelly deprived of a father and husband to pursue a fetish. The photo was a Facebook photo posted by Brian himself, and has widely circulated online. — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 1, 2025

So, publicly available. It's not as if Not the Bee somehow snuck into Brian's page, which was somehow locked down, and snagged a private picture to expose him. No. It was on Facebook for the entire world to see. His page isn't even private.

Googling autogynephilic — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) July 1, 2025

Same, bro. Same.

Don’t post s**t on the Internet if you don’t want the Internet to see it. 🤷‍♂️ — Shoe (@samosaur) July 1, 2025

Ding ding ding.

It's the reality of what happens when you are online.

Well, all the hormones he ingests must make him terribly irritable. 😂😂😂😂 — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) July 1, 2025

Great pick, Dispatch.

Aces.

============================================================

Related:

WHOA ... NEW Info from Suspected Idaho Gunman's Social Media Released and It's WORSE Than We Thought

She Learned NOTHING: Kathy Griffin Posts Grotesque 'Headless' TikTok Including Donald Trump

Read It and WEEP, Democrats! EPIC Thread on Medicaid Cuts BRUTALLY Debunks the Left's LIES

'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW

Not All Heroes Wear CAPES! Adam Schiff Filming Himself After Working Late (the Horror) Goes So WRONG -Vid

============================================================