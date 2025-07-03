Our New Spirit Animal! Virginia Foxx's Reaction to Hakeem Jeffries FINALLY Shutting Up Is a *CHEF'S KISS*

BIG BEAUTIFUL SALE: Celebrate the OBBB's Passage With 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on July 03, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Look out, Senator John Kennedy, we may have found a new spirit animal here at Twitchy. Then again, we suppose that since there are several writers, we can have more than one spirit animal.

Virginia Foxx is the bomb-diggity.

She's rad.

She's mouthy.

And the fact that she looks like the sweetest grandma ever only makes her that much cooler.

Her posts today about Hakeem Jeffries' big speaking engagement were some of the best we saw on X.

Especially her post after he was done having spent 8 1/2 hours lying his backside off about everything, knowing the few supporters Democrats have left will buy into whatever he says without doing any homework.

There was this one as well.

Anyway ... 

HA HA HA HA HA

We adore her.

Accurate.

Yeah, they tortured us all day ... well, Hakeem did, even though he knew Johnson had the votes and the Big Beautiful Bill was going to pass. 

Advertisement

