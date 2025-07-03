Our New Spirit Animal! Virginia Foxx's Reaction to Hakeem Jeffries FINALLY Shutting Up Is a *CHEF'S KISS*

Look out, Senator John Kennedy, we may have found a new spirit animal here at Twitchy. Then again, we suppose that since there are several writers, we can have more than one spirit animal.

Advertisement

Virginia Foxx is the bomb-diggity.

She's rad.

She's mouthy.

And the fact that she looks like the sweetest grandma ever only makes her that much cooler.

Her posts today about Hakeem Jeffries' big speaking engagement were some of the best we saw on X.

Especially her post after he was done having spent 8 1/2 hours lying his backside off about everything, knowing the few supporters Democrats have left will buy into whatever he says without doing any homework.

Congratulations to everyone who changed the channel over eight and a half hours ago. — Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) July 3, 2025

There was this one as well.

Duly noted.



Anyway, Round 1 of the John Deere Classic kicked off at 7:45 AM this morning and is far more interesting than this snooze fest. https://t.co/p7kmp7GMbL — Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) July 3, 2025

Anyway ...

HA HA HA HA HA

We adore her.

Accurate.

Thank goodness I’m at the office 😱 — Jack's Ultra Mom 🇺🇲❤️ (@PatriciaIngli18) July 3, 2025

Yeah, they tortured us all day ... well, Hakeem did, even though he knew Johnson had the votes and the Big Beautiful Bill was going to pass.

Then again, since it has now passed and will head to Trump's desk for his big beautiful signature, it was all worth it.

And Foxx made it even more entertaining.

============================================================

Related:

Stephen Miller Shuts UNHINGED Commie Ilhan Omar Whining About Immigration DOWN with Just 1 PRICELESS Post

When You Look at the KICK-BUTT June Jobs Report Using THESE Specific Numbers It Gets Even BETTER

Hakeem Jeffries Under Fire for Filibuster from... Hakeem Jeffries, and You Guys, This Old Post Is a DOOZY

Sit DOWN: Guy Who Destroyed Healthcare for MILLIONS Pushes LIES About Trump's BBB and WOW, That Was DUMB

WOW! WATCH Closely Who Dems Remove from Behind a Babbling Hakeem Jeffries and WHO They Replace Her With

============================================================