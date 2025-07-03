Book Deal Unlocked? Hakeem Jeffries Ends Filibuster on BBB Besting Cory Booker’s Pointless...
Stephen Miller Shuts UNHINGED Commie Ilhan Omar Whining About Immigration DOWN with Just 1 PRICELESS Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:01 PM on July 03, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Ilhan Omar hates Trump's Big Beautiful Bill.

Seems like the more that horrible people hate the bill, the better it is for America. 

Omar is angry that we're investing in the removal of illegals from our country ... 

What's unconscionable is the Biden administration allowing huge number of illegals into this country and then flying them all over the place.

What's unconscionable is the Biden administration giving these same illegals benefits on the backs of American taxpayers.

What's unconscionable is Ilhan Omar and other communists complaining about the Trump Administration finally putting Americans first.

Stephen Miller said it best:

Winner winner chicken dinner.

All of their efforts to turn America into a third-world country where they could rule over the masses are being undone in one big, beautiful bill. You love to see it.

Obama hates it.

Hakeem Jeffries hates it.

Chuck Schumer hates it.

ALL Democrats hate it.

So yeah, as a rule, if Democrats hate it, we're for it.

CONGRESS HEALTHCARE ILHAN OMAR ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEDICAID

