Stephen Miller Shuts UNHINGED Commie Ilhan Omar Whining About Immigration DOWN with Just 1 PRICELESS Post

Ilhan Omar hates Trump's Big Beautiful Bill.

Seems like the more that horrible people hate the bill, the better it is for America.

Omar is angry that we're investing in the removal of illegals from our country ...

Advertisement

This abomination of a bill gives $150 BILLION for immigration enforcement.



And they’re paying for it by cutting MEDICAID and SNAP.



They want to take food off your table and healthcare from your family to fund a police state.



Unconscionable. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) July 2, 2025

What's unconscionable is the Biden administration allowing huge number of illegals into this country and then flying them all over the place.

What's unconscionable is the Biden administration giving these same illegals benefits on the backs of American taxpayers.

What's unconscionable is Ilhan Omar and other communists complaining about the Trump Administration finally putting Americans first.

Stephen Miller said it best:

The communists know that if this bill passes the invasion is reversed. https://t.co/2etOMrMHCN — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 3, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

All of their efforts to turn America into a third-world country where they could rule over the masses are being undone in one big, beautiful bill. You love to see it.

As a rule, if Ilhan Omar is against it, I am for it. 💯 — Patriot Sammy (@PatriotSam9) July 3, 2025

Obama hates it.

Hakeem Jeffries hates it.

Chuck Schumer hates it.

ALL Democrats hate it.

So yeah, as a rule, if Democrats hate it, we're for it.

============================================================

Related:

When You Look at the KICK-BUTT June Jobs Report Using THESE Specific Numbers It Gets Even BETTER

Hakeem Jeffries Under Fire for Filibuster from... Hakeem Jeffries, and You Guys, This Old Post Is a DOOZY

Sit DOWN: Guy Who Destroyed Healthcare for MILLIONS Pushes LIES About Trump's BBB and WOW, That Was DUMB

WOW! WATCH Closely Who Dems Remove from Behind a Babbling Hakeem Jeffries and WHO They Replace Her With

Scott Jennings REMINDS RINOS That Voting FOR Tax Cuts Is a Good Thing As Only HE Can and LOL (Watch)

============================================================