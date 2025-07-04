BASED John Fetterman Is PROUD to Be an American and Hate-Filled, Anti-American Lefties...
FAIL: Eric Swalwell's Attempt to Compare Who GOP and Dems Fight For Hits...
Justine Bateman Uses SMALL Words, Puppets, and Crayons Explaining to Dems Why Illegals...
REEE! Obama Bro Jon Favreau Ranting That MAGA Will Be SORRY Trump's BBB...
VIP
DRAMA QUEEN: Jimmy Gomez Weeps on the Capitol Steps, But Here's the REAL...
Busted! Tulsi Gabbard Reveals That WaPo Reporter Is Anonymously Harassing ODNI Officers
July Fourth Flashback: President Joe Biden Has Covid-19 Instructions for Our Nation's...
Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Lawyers Say He was Tortured and Starved in El Salvador...
VIP
Politico: CIA Finds No Major Flaws in 2016 Election Probe
What Independence Day Really Means: Why It’s Still Worth Defending
'Dude Was Lit': Replies to Aaron Bushnell's Birthday Post are Hot
VIP
Wisconsin's Leftist Justices Just Aborted the Separation of Powers
Inverse Nostradamus: James Carville’s BBB GOP Party Extinction Prediction Has Trump Voters...
DCCC Declares That Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Is the 'Leader America Deserves'

WOOF! AOC Raging on BlueSky Over Trump's BBB Is Even MORE Unhinged Than Her X Posts and LOL, She MAD

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:46 AM on July 04, 2025

A lot of people on the Left have been having a rough 24 hours. Guess that the House passing Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill and delivering on the promises Trump made, which tens of millions of Americans voted for, is just too much for them to bear.

Advertisement

Heck, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was so angry she not only flipped out on TV and then on X, but then she ran over to Lefty Utopia BlueSky to yell some more.

She seems very angry that America has finally made our sovereignty a priority. Finally.

Take a look at this hot mess:

Yes, this is exactly what we voted for.

Yes, we are prepared for ICE to do its job.

Oh, and if you're wondering, no, we're not tired of winning yet.

It's sort of like Christmas came early.

Sensing a theme here, and that theme is that Americans voted for what's happening in our country.

But you, Twitchy readers, already knew that because you're brilliant, fantastic, and amazing people.

Recommended

Busted! Tulsi Gabbard Reveals That WaPo Reporter Is Anonymously Harassing ODNI Officers
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Right? Heck, we've even offered them free airfare and $1000 if they self-deport.

Bingo.

============================================================

Related:

Justine Bateman Uses SMALL Words, Puppets, and Crayons Explaining to Dems Why Illegals Have to GO HOME

REEE! Obama Bro Jon Favreau Ranting That MAGA Will Be SORRY Trump's BBB Passed Goes DELICIOUSLY Wrong

And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES

Our New Spirit Animal! Virginia Foxx's Reaction to Hakeem Jeffries FINALLY Shutting Up Is a *CHEF'S KISS*

Stephen Miller Shuts UNHINGED Commie Ilhan Omar Whining About Immigration DOWN with Just 1 PRICELESS Post

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Busted! Tulsi Gabbard Reveals That WaPo Reporter Is Anonymously Harassing ODNI Officers
Grateful Calvin
REEE! Obama Bro Jon Favreau Ranting That MAGA Will Be SORRY Trump's BBB Passed Goes DELICIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Justine Bateman Uses SMALL Words, Puppets, and Crayons Explaining to Dems Why Illegals Have to GO HOME
Sam J.
BASED John Fetterman Is PROUD to Be an American and Hate-Filled, Anti-American Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
FAIL: Eric Swalwell's Attempt to Compare Who GOP and Dems Fight For Hits a Reality Snag
Doug P.
And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Busted! Tulsi Gabbard Reveals That WaPo Reporter Is Anonymously Harassing ODNI Officers Grateful Calvin
Advertisement