WOOF! AOC Raging on BlueSky Over Trump's BBB Is Even MORE Unhinged Than Her X Posts and LOL, She MAD

A lot of people on the Left have been having a rough 24 hours. Guess that the House passing Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill and delivering on the promises Trump made, which tens of millions of Americans voted for, is just too much for them to bear.
Heck, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was so angry she not only flipped out on TV and then on X, but then she ran over to Lefty Utopia BlueSky to yell some more.
She seems very angry that America has finally made our sovereignty a priority. Finally.
Take a look at this hot mess:
Is this what you voted for? pic.twitter.com/bWcCl3SqLV— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 3, 2025
Yes, this is exactly what we voted for.
Yes, we are prepared for ICE to do its job.
Oh, and if you're wondering, no, we're not tired of winning yet.
I’m prepared. I can’t wait.— Vote Republican Guy (@VoteRepubGuy) July 3, 2025
It's sort of like Christmas came early.
July 3, 2025
Sensing a theme here, and that theme is that Americans voted for what's happening in our country.
But you, Twitchy readers, already knew that because you're brilliant, fantastic, and amazing people.
Sounds bad!— Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) July 3, 2025
Maybe these people should leave on their own while it’s still safe. https://t.co/jHs2wftMqD
Right? Heck, we've even offered them free airfare and $1000 if they self-deport.
She is upset. Must be good. It’s what I voted for. https://t.co/sBw1q5a2ky— Bang13 🇺🇸 (@Bang131313) July 3, 2025
Bingo.
