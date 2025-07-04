Justine Bateman Uses SMALL Words, Puppets, and Crayons Explaining to Dems Why Illegals Have to GO HOME

Justine Bateman gets it.

She just does.

We can only hope her post explaining very simply why illegals can't just stay in our country resonates with some of our dumber friends on the Left. Notice we said HOPE because they're not exactly the brightest crayons in the box.

But hey, she did spell it out using small words ... so maybe?

Nah.

Take a look:

You can't just stay here because you "feel like it." No American gets to stay in other countries, just because they want to. Doesn't work like that anywhere. — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) July 3, 2025

The only thing we think she may have added was pointing out that coming to America 'for a better life' is not the same as seeking asylum—otherwise, simple perfection.

Illegals can't come to our country illegally and stay here just because they feel like it. That's not how it works. We can't just go to other countries and stay there because we feel like it. There's a reason we have immigration laws, like other countries. But for some reason, we're not allowed to enforce ours?

Yeah, no.

I like “but they have been here her 30 years.”



Because the longer you commit a crime the better it is. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 3, 2025

Right? The fact that they've been here that long and haven't bothered to become legal citizens is even more insulting than those who just got here.

Yep. Imagine sneaking into any other country, driving without a license, refusing to learn the native language, demanding free crap paid for by their citizens, then rioting while flying the American flag. Good luck! — Libra Tarian (@LibraTarian) July 3, 2025

We'd go to jail - we only hope to be deported.

Thank God you broke out of the bubble Justine 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/nd3nGRBEMK — Joni Job (@jj_talking) July 3, 2025

Amen.

