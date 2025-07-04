BASED John Fetterman Is PROUD to Be an American and Hate-Filled, Anti-American Lefties...
Justine Bateman Uses SMALL Words, Puppets, and Crayons Explaining to Dems Why Illegals Have to GO HOME

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on July 04, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Justine Bateman gets it.

She just does.

We can only hope her post explaining very simply why illegals can't just stay in our country resonates with some of our dumber friends on the Left. Notice we said HOPE because they're not exactly the brightest crayons in the box.

But hey, she did spell it out using small words ... so maybe?

Nah.

Take a look:

The only thing we think she may have added was pointing out that coming to America 'for a better life' is not the same as seeking asylum—otherwise, simple perfection.

Illegals can't come to our country illegally and stay here just because they feel like it. That's not how it works. We can't just go to other countries and stay there because we feel like it. There's a reason we have immigration laws, like other countries. But for some reason, we're not allowed to enforce ours?

Yeah, no.

Right? The fact that they've been here that long and haven't bothered to become legal citizens is even more insulting than those who just got here. 

We'd go to jail - we only hope to be deported.

Amen.

