Riley Gaines Pulls ZERO Punches Brutally Confronting Keith Olbermann About His CREEPY Obsession with Her

As Twitchy readers know, Keith Olbermann appears to have an unhealthy, even creepy, obsession with Riley Gaines. The guy posts about her almost nonstop.

For example:

Advertisement

Hey look! TV propaganda dishonestly conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism! Something new that @Riley_Gaines_ can be 85th best at! #WhinyGaines pic.twitter.com/9JooypRcK5 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 5, 2025

Gaines has finally had enough and called Creeper McCreepface and his creepy obsession with her OUT:

Your weird obsession with me is unhealthy.



May I suggest finding a girlfriend (though boyfriend may be more likely) or a hobby to occupy you from constantly thinking about a happily married, 7-months-pregnant woman? https://t.co/bQAroLKwHM — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 6, 2025

Starting to think she might need to consider a restraining order against Keith - we're only sorta kidding.

When you consider that MSNBC didn't hire Keith because even they thought he was too much, yeah, it's creepy. Creepier than just some anti-Trump guy trolling the Right; this is targeted, and like Gaines said, he needs a hobby.

Or a girlfriend.

Or a boyfriend.

Whatever.

He’s doing for engagement. X is probably his only source of income at this point. — Ms Common Sense (@LtotheL2) July 6, 2025

Keith is really some lowlife scum . — 🇺🇲Just Joe🇺🇸 (@JoeAmerica_) July 6, 2025

He's a creepy lowlife scum.

Just sayin'.

Hahaha 😂 they are too infatuated with you, Riley, you are a real American Women icon, who is a great biological female athlete & that is pregnant, things that your haters will never be able to do, even with surgery lol😂 I appreciate everything you do, Riley 🙏🇺🇸 @Riley_Gaines_ — Daniel Silvas 🇺🇸🎙️ (@DanielSilvasUSA) July 6, 2025

She must truly be over the target to make crazy, horrible people as angry as she makes them.

Quite possibly the creepiest guy on the planet. He went from being one of the two most popular Sportscenter hosts to being a punchline and it's eating him up that an athlete has surpassed his fame and influence. — Make America America Again (@M_A_A_Again) July 6, 2025

More than possibly.

He really is obsessed with you to a creepy level. — HuskerHammer (@cptcrunch84) July 6, 2025

He's gone past creepy, in our humble opinion.

============================================================

Related:

Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question

Randi Weingarten's July 4th Post a Painfully HILARIOUS Reminder of Why Public Schools FAIL; Updated

Alex Soros Wishes X Happy Independence Day, Pushes to Defeat Tyranny and HOO BOY, LOOK at That Ratio

Get the NET! Keith Olbermann’s Creepy Fixation on Riley Gaines Highlighted In Troubling, MUST-Read Thread

Obnoxious Lefty Brags About Eff'ing Around (Hiring Illegals) and YUP, He's About to Find Out (Pics)

============================================================