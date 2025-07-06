SHOCKING Turn of Events! Has-Been Wrestler Kevin Nash CLUELESS About Constitution, Makes D...
Riley Gaines Pulls ZERO Punches Brutally Confronting Keith Olbermann About His CREEPY Obsession with Her

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on July 06, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy readers know, Keith Olbermann appears to have an unhealthy, even creepy, obsession with Riley Gaines. The guy posts about her almost nonstop. 

For example:

Gaines has finally had enough and called Creeper McCreepface and his creepy obsession with her OUT:

Starting to think she might need to consider a restraining order against Keith - we're only sorta kidding.

When you consider that MSNBC didn't hire Keith because even they thought he was too much, yeah, it's creepy. Creepier than just some anti-Trump guy trolling the Right; this is targeted, and like Gaines said, he needs a hobby.

Or a girlfriend.

Or a boyfriend.

Whatever.

He's a creepy lowlife scum.

Just sayin'.

Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question
Sam J.
She must truly be over the target to make crazy, horrible people as angry as she makes them.

More than possibly.

He's gone past creepy, in our humble opinion.

