YAAAS! Eric Swalwell's Fake 'Oh, You SURPRISED Me With That Question' Videos May Soon Get EXPOSED and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on July 07, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

If you've spent any time on X, you've most certainly come across one of Eric Swalwell's videos where he is supposedly caught 'on the street' or 'in the hallway' unawares by some nameless, faceless person who happens to ask him the perfect question for his perfect answer. Usually, these videos also include a couple of, 'Hey, man, how's it going,' and a handful of curse words to make it appear more ... authentic?

But only a complete moron (aka the twelve people who still support Swalwell) would think these videos are legit.

Twitchy fave Matt Whitlock called Swalwell OUT:

Yes, Swalwell is always SURPRISED to see whoever this idiot is who seems to think he's talking to someone who knows anything.

Here's where Whitlock made it interesting:

C'mon, staffers, you heard the man. It would be HILARIOUS to catch Swalwell and his aide making one of these 'impromptu videos' - not to mention a large steak dinner? MAKE THIS HAPPEN.

This editor will chip in for dessert.

Pretty pathetic, yup.

We see what he did here ... and, true.

