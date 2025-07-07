YAAAS! Eric Swalwell's Fake 'Oh, You SURPRISED Me With That Question' Videos May Soon Get EXPOSED and LOL

If you've spent any time on X, you've most certainly come across one of Eric Swalwell's videos where he is supposedly caught 'on the street' or 'in the hallway' unawares by some nameless, faceless person who happens to ask him the perfect question for his perfect answer. Usually, these videos also include a couple of, 'Hey, man, how's it going,' and a handful of curse words to make it appear more ... authentic?

But only a complete moron (aka the twelve people who still support Swalwell) would think these videos are legit.

Twitchy fave Matt Whitlock called Swalwell OUT:

When he’s not calling for violence, Eric Swalwell’s latest thing is having a staffer stand outside with a camera and pretend to catch him unaware to ask questions.



Every time Swalwell pretends to be looking down or at his phone only to be surprised to find an aide there.



Dying. pic.twitter.com/GFK6EYL1ra — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 7, 2025

Yes, Swalwell is always SURPRISED to see whoever this idiot is who seems to think he's talking to someone who knows anything.

Here's where Whitlock made it interesting:

I will buy a large steak for any staffer who can capture video of one of these being staged.



“Now I’m going to look at my phone… AH ITS YOU!”



Reminder that the House is just a summer camp for theater kids.



Congrats to @RepSwalwell for inventing new levels of cringe — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 7, 2025

C'mon, staffers, you heard the man. It would be HILARIOUS to catch Swalwell and his aide making one of these 'impromptu videos' - not to mention a large steak dinner? MAKE THIS HAPPEN.

This editor will chip in for dessert.

This is just sad. — ThePeoplesBacon (@BaconOTPeople) July 7, 2025

Pretty pathetic, yup.

You know how I know you're right about this? Because if it was actually a random cameraman Eric would likely let one rip in surprise when being confronted like this. — The Darkest Expanse (@VEventHorizonV) July 7, 2025

We see what he did here ... and, true.

