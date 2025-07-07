WHEW-DOGGIE! WATCH Elitist Squirm As He Tries Using Poor, Rural HICKS to Justify...
BREAKING: LEO Sources Report Active Shooter with Rifle and Tactical Gear Ambushed Border...
YAAAS! Eric Swalwell's Fake 'Oh, You SURPRISED Me With That Question' Videos May...
D-BAG Ron Filipkowski TRIES Deleting VILE Post Claiming TX MAGA Parents Deserve to...
MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in TX Flood Goes REALLY Wrong;...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
If It Quacks Like a Communist: Zohran Mamdani Describes Himself as a ‘BMW...
Joy Reid and James Carville Are Predicting Trump Will Never Leave Office and...
False Alarm: Disgraced Dem Jamaal Bowman Laughably Claims Trump is Afraid of Zohran...
VIP
The Future Looks Bright for Female Athletes
Not So Friendly Fire: Nina Turner Drops Ron Filipkowski and Leftists Politicizing the...
BYE! Cruel Lefty Removed From Houston Food Insecurity Board After VILE Comments About...
NC Governor Vetoes Bill That Barred Taxpayer Funded Gender Reassignment Surgeries for INMA...
Disgusting Obama Lackey David Axelrod Dances on Graves of Texas Flooding Victims for...

DataRepublican Accepts Mouth-Breather's Challenge to 'MAGA Biblicals' to Interpret Bible Verse and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:51 AM on July 07, 2025
gif

It's always so adorable when mouth-breathers try and play the Bible verse GOTCHA card with MAGA. We get it, most of them are mindless doorknobs that follow anti-Christian nutballs like John Fugelsang, who STILL doesn't seem to understand what Jesus said and did, but you'd think by now one of them would have figured out this Leviticus verse isn't a GOTCHA on illegal aliens.

Advertisement

But here we are.

Aww, look at how edgy Mario is - he deliberately did not capitalize 'Biblical'(s)

Welp, ask and you shall receive, dingus:

Post continues:

It does not imply anything about illegal immigration because there were no borders involved and certainly no government structure or benefits.

Leviticus also had quite harsh punishments for people who did not submit to God’s word, including allowing parents to execute a rebellious child. So being a “foreigner” who stayed would have required complete assimilation, surrender to Yahweh, and pulling all their weight. 

The rest of the Old Testament talks about what happens when non-culturally-aligned foreigners take up residence inside a sovereign nation, and it’s not pretty. 

Romans 13 unambiguously commands all Christians to submit to the law and says that all government authority is God-granted.

So stick THAT in your pipe and smoke it.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

He snarked back:

D.R. with the politest TKO we've ever seen:

You can tell it still stings:

adsf

Then ol' Mario got big mad for some reason:

See? Mario wasn't posting a Bible verse in good faith, he was being a troll. And not a very good one at that. DataRepublican made him look even stupider than he already did by posting Leviticus in the first place ... 

Advertisement

And down goes the angry little troll. Oh, he did try to pretend she's a suspicious account because of her email but yeah, he was already one before he even started. He just wasn't smart enough to know that.

============================================================

Related:

D-BAG Ron Filipkowski TRIES Deleting VILE Post Claiming TX MAGA Parents Deserve to Lose Their Daughters

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in TX Flood Goes REALLY Wrong; Updated- She's FIRED

What HACK Dana Bash Just Blamed Texas Flooding On Proves There's NO LOW Too Low for Her or CNN (Watch)

Father of Little Girl Whose Classmate Tragically Drowned in TX Flood SLAMS Ghoul-Lefty Playing Politics

Riley Gaines Pulls ZERO Punches Brutally Confronting Keith Olbermann About His CREEPY Obsession with Her

============================================================

Tags:

BIBLE CHRISTIANITY DOMESTIC TERRORISM FOREIGN POLICY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WHEW-DOGGIE! WATCH Elitist Squirm As He Tries Using Poor, Rural HICKS to Justify Funding Progressive PBS
Sam J.
MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in TX Flood Goes REALLY Wrong; Updated- She's FIRED
Sam J.
BREAKING: LEO Sources Report Active Shooter with Rifle and Tactical Gear Ambushed Border Patrol Agents
Sam J.
YAAAS! Eric Swalwell's Fake 'Oh, You SURPRISED Me With That Question' Videos May Soon Get EXPOSED and LOL
Sam J.
D-BAG Ron Filipkowski TRIES Deleting VILE Post Claiming TX MAGA Parents Deserve to Lose Their Daughters
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement