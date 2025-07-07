It's always so adorable when mouth-breathers try and play the Bible verse GOTCHA card with MAGA. We get it, most of them are mindless doorknobs that follow anti-Christian nutballs like John Fugelsang, who STILL doesn't seem to understand what Jesus said and did, but you'd think by now one of them would have figured out this Leviticus verse isn't a GOTCHA on illegal aliens.

But here we are.

Hey MAGA biblicals, can you interpret this? pic.twitter.com/tmvT8Fkuoe — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) July 6, 2025

Aww, look at how edgy Mario is - he deliberately did not capitalize 'Biblical'(s)

Welp, ask and you shall receive, dingus:

Easy. “Foreigners” here doesn’t mean in the modern sense of people immigrating from one nation to another. Leviticus 19 was delivered by Moses in the Sinai wilderness. “Foreigners” here meant anyone who willingly submitted to Israel covenant law without being of Israel lineage.… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 6, 2025

Post continues:

It does not imply anything about illegal immigration because there were no borders involved and certainly no government structure or benefits. Leviticus also had quite harsh punishments for people who did not submit to God’s word, including allowing parents to execute a rebellious child. So being a “foreigner” who stayed would have required complete assimilation, surrender to Yahweh, and pulling all their weight. The rest of the Old Testament talks about what happens when non-culturally-aligned foreigners take up residence inside a sovereign nation, and it’s not pretty. Romans 13 unambiguously commands all Christians to submit to the law and says that all government authority is God-granted.

So stick THAT in your pipe and smoke it.

He snarked back:

Nice AI try, let’s see… — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) July 6, 2025

D.R. with the politest TKO we've ever seen:

Nope. I love Bible history. You might like my site by the way. https://t.co/BcGCuVjUpE — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 6, 2025

You can tell it still stings:

No, i won’t, you seem to be one of the stable ones. I will have more questions for sure. Just so you know where I am coming from, take a look at my @HyparadoxTheory. — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) July 6, 2025

adsf

Then ol' Mario got big mad for some reason:

This isn’t a fucking theology. It’s sanitized xenophobia dressed in scripture.



You rewrote God’s compassion into a fucking purity test.

Jesus fed strangers. Yall MAGA wants to cage them.



The Bible wasn’t written to justify your modern nationalism,

it was written by some dudes… — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) July 6, 2025

See? Mario wasn't posting a Bible verse in good faith, he was being a troll. And not a very good one at that. DataRepublican made him look even stupider than he already did by posting Leviticus in the first place ...

Hmm, where did I say it was a purity test? I gave my honest interpretation of a Leviticus passage and why it doesn’t imply anything about treatment of illegal immigrants.



There are many genuine Christians who have theological differences on illegal immigration. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 6, 2025

And down goes the angry little troll. Oh, he did try to pretend she's a suspicious account because of her email but yeah, he was already one before he even started. He just wasn't smart enough to know that.

