SNORT* Daily Mail ROASTED by Funniest Community Note EVER on Trans Woman YOINKED from Locker Room Story

The Daily Mail tried playing the polite euphemism game in a headline about a YMCA in a deep-blue city finally slapping some new rules in place after a mentally ill biological male in women’s clothing paraded around the female locker room.

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But X readers weren’t having any of the soft-pedaled language, and Community Notes swooped in with the kind of blunt, no-nonsense correction that has become a daily reality check for legacy media desperately clinging to the narrative.

This is simply a *CHEF'S KISS*.

YMCA in liberal city finally cracks down with new rules after trans woman exposed pre-op privates in female locker room https://t.co/H2JI3RKH5m — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 25, 2026

What now?

From the Daily Mail:

A trans woman named Sammy has been banned from flaunting her pre-op privates at a YMCA in liberal San Francisco after a sustained freak out by gym goers, the Daily Mail has learned. The Stonestown Family YMCA has posted new rules preventing the sort of behavior that got Sammy in trouble, prohibiting excessive nudity in the women's locker room. Sammy, who's stood firm for two years despite horrifying women and children, hasn't been seen since the new rules went into effect.

If Sammy has a penis, then Sammy is not a woman.

C'mon.

Also, the Community Note on their story is just too damn good:

Daily Mail got a brutal reality check. Thank goodness for Community Notes! pic.twitter.com/faqg9GSOZP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 26, 2026

That's called a penis.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

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