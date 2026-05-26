Mike Pence Tries Scolding Republicans About Civility and HOOBOY, Was THAT Ever Stupid (the REPLIES, LOL)

Mike Pence believes democracy depends on civility.

You guys remember Pence, right? He was our VP once upon a time ... and not a very popular one when it was all said and done. Welp, he has a new book and a lot to say about things he believes conservatives need to do better.

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Or something.

We admit, we did not read his book and we likely will not.

Ahem.

“Democracy depends on heavy doses of civility. Since the American founding, we’ve suffered from bouts of incivility, from the sharp words of soundbites to much worse. When it happens, Americans often recognize it and demand more from themselves and their countrymen.”



-Excerpt… pic.twitter.com/URGXW3tQjC — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 26, 2026

From National Review:

Incivility is at the heart of the problem. Liberals love to pretend that Donald Trump invented incivility, but he’s more a symptom than a source. Trump did not devise the personal attack in politics, though he may have perfected it. Sadly, Trump’s abrasive and combative style, once unique and jarring in the Republican Party, has been widely aped by right-wing populists. Long before Trump, however, left-wing progressives rejected civility and compromise. They followed the advice of the activist and agitator Saul Alinsky, who wrote Rules for Radicals, a 1971 manifesto on political confrontation. Among his thirteen rules, the most influential was the last: “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Not surprisingly, the book includes an epigraph that praises “the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he won his own kingdom — Lucifer.”

You'd think by now, Pence would realize that wagging his finger at conservatives for not being nice to people who hate them is a bad idea. And yet, here he is, doing just that.

And while we appreciate that he's willing to put himself out there this way, his message is definitely not a popular one with conservatives on X.

Civility is a fun way of surrendering to the leftist mob. We’d ask you to get out of the way but luckily you’re so far behind everyone you invalidated your own useless commentary — Hikenomics (@allabouttheUV) May 26, 2026

Liberals should try it first. — Opinionated Witch🧙🏴‍☠️ (@opinionwitchy) May 26, 2026

Ha, right. Like that'll happen.

Sit down, asshole.



You would never have been Veep without Trump.



You will never be anything ever again. — Theresa Pagano ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ (@TheresaPagano) May 26, 2026

Not exactly civil, but accurate. Definitely accurate.

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